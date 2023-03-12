F1 Mobile Racing is a great game enjoyed by many and is also the official mobile game for F1. We can reveal how players can receive free coins in the game.

Mobile games are fantastic, especially sporting ones, as it gives the gaming community a chance to play as their favourite sports stars whilst on the move.

With such games, you do not get everything unlocked straight away, and this is why developers bring in currency so that players can buy things in-game.

So, let's have a look at how to get coins in F1 Mobile Racing so that you can improve what you can get in the game.

Read More: Naomi Schiff reveals which F1 driver she thinks is Max Verstappen’s ‘biggest competition’

How can you get free coins in F1 Mobile Racing?

The great thing about getting free coins in that you will be able to massively upgrade your account with cosmetics and more.

It is even better for F1 Mobile Racing fans due to the fact that there are multiple ways for the gaming community to obtain coins for free.

F1 Mobile Racing gameplay

In fact, there are five great ways for you to get free coins in F1 Mobile Racing, and here they are detailed in full, with guidance on how to do it. Here they are in full:

An easy way is to complete challenges; however, they have to be specific challenges that contain coins as a reward. The moment you complete the challenge, you will receive the coins.

Enter Career Mode and complete whatever objectives you have been set over the course of the F1 season.

The easiest one is to level up in the game and reach a new XP level. Every time you see this you will get coins.

A tedious, but very easy way to do it is to watch advertisements that pop up on the main menu. Once you complete watching a whole ad, you will obtain coins.

Win tournaments/competitions which have coins as the reward.

As you can see there are so many different ways in which you can receive free coins. Each vary in how much time they take to do, but if you love the game, using these methods is just going to enhance your experience as it will most definitely help you long term. No doubt more ways could come to fruition in the near future, and if they do then we will update this page accordingly.