The home stretch of the 2024/25 season is in sight and as such, excitement for the upcoming Champions League final is starting to build. A tournament with seven decades of history to its name, the Champions League has long been regarded as Europe’s premier footballing competition.

Over the years, more than 20 different teams have ended a campaign by lifting the vaunted trophy. Unsurprisingly, the Champions League often offers some of the best matches in any given season, with many members of Europe’s elite pantheon of clubs battling out against each other.

The current Champions League is, at the time of writing, in the midst of its round of 16 bracket, having reverted to traditional formatting after the conclusion of a new-look league stage that replaced the traditional groups. Real Madrid are on the search for an incredible 16th win in the tournament, having entered this year as the defending Champions League winners.

This year’s Champions League final is slated to take place on the 31st May at the Allianz Arena, home of German giants Bayern Munich, who could find themselves playing on their own turf should they be part of the final two.

When Champions League Final Tickets Will Become Available

At the time of writing, there has been no official information from UEFA regarding tickets for the 2025 Champions League final and when they will become available for purchase. Last season, much akin to the Europa League ticketing scheme, tickets became available in early April and presumably, UEFA will follow a similar structure this year.

Tickets, when they are on sale, will be available on the websites of both clubs that reach the final, along with the official UEFA ticketing portal. A vast stadium, the Allianz has a capacity of at least 70,000, though it is more likely than not that fans will not have access to all of those seats.

In last season’s final, held at the iconic stadium of Wembley in London, 60,000 tickets were available to supporters from a capacity of over 86,000, with the remainder being held for officials and delegates. It seems fair to presume, then, that this year’s final will be of a similar allocation, though overall numbers may be lower due to the Allianz’s lower capacity by comparison.

How Much Champions League Final Tickets Will Cost

It would be fair to think that pricing for tickets to this year’s Champions League final will not differ too greatly from what they were last season. The “Fans First” policy that has been put in place by UEFA saw that, for 2024’s final, tickets were available to fans from a price of £60, though tickets beyond that bracket were notably more expensive.

Pricing for the 2024 Champions League Final Category Price Fans First £60 3 £160 2 £430 1 £610

Germany is a cheaper country than England and as such, it could perhaps be expected that ticket prices are slightly lower as a result. If they are, however, it will not be a considerable difference, with tickets most likely ranging between Fans First prices and a number close to what last year’s Category Three tickets sold for.

For those who will be unable to attend, be it for pricing, missing out on tickets for the occasion or another reason, the 2025 Champions League final will be broadcast, at least in the United Kingdom, on TNT Sports.

Champions League Final Hospitality Packages

The most luxurious way for attending fans to experience the upcoming Champions League final will be courtesy of hospitality tickets. Unsurprisingly, these tickets will also be the most costly for anybody looking to be present for the final, but are already available for purchase on the official UEFA website.

Of all hospitality options that are not sold out, the Category 3 Eventbox is the lowest priced, set at around £4,500. Prestige package is the second-cheapest, though that is not to say it is selling for an affordable price, with tickets costing around £5,300. The Prestige Restaurant package, meanwhile, would cost fans almost £5,750.

That Restaurant package is the most expensive of all, alongside the Private Skybox that remains on offer for the same price. The payment process for these hospitality tickets appears simple, as explained on the official UEFA website for fans hoping to enjoy the greatest game of the season, on paper, in the best way possible.

(All figures are from the official UEFA website and are correct as of 05/03/2025)