Summary England have a chance to win their first major trophy since 1966 at the World Cup next summer. They have to navigate a qualifying campaign first, though, with matches against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra.

Tickets for England home matches are available in three stages.

To get tickets for England away matches, fans need an England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) membership and a minimum number of caps depending on the demand for the fixture.

England narrowly missed out on European Championship glory last summer - losing 2-1 to Spain in the final. The defeat led to Gareth Southgate stepping down as manager, and he was replaced by the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach, Thomas Tuchel.

He will be hoping to lead the Three Lions to their first major trophy since 1966 next summer at the World Cup. Before that, though, England have to qualify for the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. In their qualification group, they will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra. Find out how to get home and away tickets for these matches, as well as friendlies ahead of the biggest competition in world football next year.

Related Why England Play at Wembley Stadium (Explained) England are one of the oldest international footballing teams in the world, but why do they play at Wembley, one of the most historic grounds ever?

How To Get Tickets For Home Matches

England face Albania and Latvia in March

Typically, England matches at Wembley Stadium have three on-sale dates. The first of these is a priority window for members of the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) from 2024-2026. It was announced in December 2024 that there were over 27,000 ESTC members for the upcoming two-year period that includes World Cup qualifying matches and expires at the end of the tournament in the summer of 2026.

After this window, tickets go on sale to 'My England Football' members. Creating a 'My England Football account' allows supporters to gain early access to home matches, including games that take place away from Wembley Stadium. This includes the Three Lions' friendly against Senegal in June that will be held at Nottingham Forest's stadium, the City Ground.

Finally, after these two priority sale windows, tickets for England home matches go on sale to the general public. For reference, the following on-sale dates were listed for the next match against Albania:

England Supporters Travel Club 2024-2026 : Thursday 9th January - Sunday 12th January

: Thursday 9th January - Sunday 12th January My England Football: Monday 13th January from 12noon - Thursday 16th January

Monday 13th January from 12noon - Thursday 16th January General Public: Friday 17th January from 12noon.

Every Trophy Thomas Tuchel Has Won Year Team Competition 2017 Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal 2019 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2020 Ligue 1 2020 Coupe de France 2020 Coupe de la Ligue 2021 Chelsea Champions League 2021 Super Cup 2021 Club World Cup 2023 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

How To Get Tickets For Away Matches

Andorra awaits for the Three Lions

To have the best chance of securing tickets for England away matches, fans must secure an ESTC membership. When supporters become a member, they accumulate two caps for every home and away game that they attend.

Typically, for away matches, ESTC members register their interest for the game and then sale dates are released for fans with a minimum number of caps. For example, England's last away game against Greece saw 10,000 members register for an away allocation of 3,500 at the Olympic Stadium in Athens. Supporters with 25 'active caps' were guaranteed a ticket, while fans with 24 caps were entered into a mini-ballot. The on-sale dates for the Greece tie were as follows:

"Sale Window 1: For all members who were SUCCESSFUL in the ballot: "12pm on Thursday 17 October until 10am on Monday 21 October. "All members who were successful in the ballot are guaranteed a ticket within this sale window. It is NOT first-come-first-served. "Sale Window 2: For all remaining members of the 2024-2026 England Supporters Travel Club: "12pm on Wednesday 23 October until sold out."

The Three Lions' next away trip is Andorra on 7th June 2025. Ticket details have not been released yet. Later in the year, Tuchel's side will have away games against Serbia, Latvia and Albania, with the last match taking place on 16th November.

Related Michael Owen Named His 'Perfect' All-Time England 11 Michael Owen 89 appearances for England between 1998 and 2008 and is the country's sixth all-time top scorer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, Wembley Stadium and England Football - correct as of 04/03/25.