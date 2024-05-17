Highlights Klopp's farewell event is at the M&S Bank Arena on 28th May 2024.

Tickets are restricted to club members with 13+ credits, ranging from £37 to £57, with profits donated to the LFC Foundation.

Klopp's legacy at Liverpool includes multiple triumphs and a transformation from struggling to domestic and European success.

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the start of 2024, every fan of the club dreaded the day he would finally walk away. He's transformed the football club from a side that was struggling to qualify for the Champions League to one at the top of the Premier League consistently. Some will call it remarkable. Others will brandish it as remarkable, but no one can deny that the German has been a legendary manager for the Reds.

His final match will see him face Wolves at Anfield — and it is naturally going to be an emotional occasion for everyone there. He is loved by the club, so when he waves goodbye to the Kop End for one last time as the flags fly high in the sky, expect tears from some of the most grown men around.

"You'll never walk alone," could never be more meaningful for a moment like this. "At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky," and Klopp was that for Liverpool. Naturally, the Reds will "walk on" with hope in their heart, particularly with Arne Slot as manager, but that won't stop it from being a tearful time to support the club.

However, once the final ball is kicked at Anfield, there will be one more opportunity to see Klopp in his beloved city. On Tuesday 28th May, nine days after the close of the Premier League, there will be an evening with the legendary manager at the M&S Bank Arena. We have outlined how you can attend the event on Merseyside.

Venue

Jurgen Klopp's farewell night will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in the city. Originally known as the Liverpool Arena, it opened in 2008 at a construction cost of £164 million. Since then, it has hosted countless sporting and musical events. It holds a capacity of between 7,513 and 11,000, depending on the standing restrictions.

Due to this, there are enough seats for the most committed Liverpool fans to be able to say goodbye to one of the greatest managers in the club's history. However, some people who have not been to as many matches might be left disappointed if they don't act quickly.

Klopp's farewell night is taking place on the 28th May, nine days after the close of the Premier League season. It will be a night to remember for everyone there, whilst there is sufficient time from the final home match to the event for Klopp to be able to cherish everything that has happened.

The German stated during his pre-match press conference ahead of their 3-3 draw with Aston Villa that he had no involvement with the planning, but that he was looking forward to the night.

“It’s neither my idea nor am I involved in any kind of organisation, so I don’t think I could even organise tickets if I’m right,” he jokingly said.

“But it’s fine. I’m not involved in that, I have no clue what [is happening] that night. I said whatever people ask me to do, in that perspective, I will do it. If somebody wants me wherever, as much as I can make it happen, I will make it happen.

“Obviously, it’s no problem to come a week after, or nine days after, the season’s over, to come back here. If the people want that, I will be here. That’s no doubt. I assume it will probably be good. It would be nice if we could be a little bit funny. I heard John Bishop would be there. [There's] a good chance that it will be funny!”

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the event are highly restricted. It's not hard to understand why, though, with every devoted Red in the area wanting to say one final goodbye to one of the greatest managers in a generation. Initial registration for tickets closed at 8am on Monday the 13th May before sales started on the 15th May.

Those who wanted to be able to buy tickets had to have 13 or more credits for Premier League home games between the 2022/23 season and now. Fans were able to purchase up to four tickets per organisation, whilst seasonal hospitality members were able to register their interest in any hospitality seats at the arena.

This means that it should only be members or season ticket holders at the event. However, as is often the case, some tickets will likely be available on resale sites. They will be expensive, but it might be the only way to go to the event if you don't meet the qualifying criteria.

Prices

Tickets for the final goodbye to the German aren't going to be cheap. The most affordable option is £37 for season ticket holders or members, whilst the most expensive option is £57. This excludes hospitality, and the prices for that have not been disclosed to the general public.

Thankfully, a percentage of any profit will be donated to the LFC Foundation. It means that even if the price is steep, there is still a reason to go. Seeing Klopp walk away for the final time and donate to the charity in the process makes it an appealing prospect for any eligible to go.

Prices Tier 1 £57 Tier 2 £47 Tier 3 £37

What is Going to be Happening at Klopp's Farewell

The event at the M&S Bank Arena is going to be hosted by comedian John Bishop, whom Klopp is a fan of, and LFCTV’s Peter McDowall. They are well-known faces in the city and will likely produce an incredible event to send off for the German.

Part of the event will be a Q&A between the fans and the manager. It's an opportunity no beloved fan can turn down to be able to hear about his pride and honour of managing the Reds. There have been countless memories with the former Dortmund coach in the dugout; being able to hear about them will be interesting.

Alongside this, there will be special performances from Lightning Seeds, The Zutons and Alfie Boe. Just like the hosts, they are well-known names and will add to the memorable night.

When the event was announced, Klopp mentioned his excitement about the event after the end of the season.

“This is going to be a very special night, with lots of fantastic memories shared and plenty of great music too. I’m really looking forward to spending it with our fans, the heartbeat of this wonderful and unique club," he said.

Why Klopp's Farewell is so Special

Close

Klopp has only won one Premier League trophy at Liverpool. Out of context, that is disappointing for the club, but once you consider they have been up against Manchester City, a state-oiled club who have 115 charges currently against them, it can be respected. The German has transformed the club and made them feared on a domestic and European scale.

At Anfield, he made them unbeatable, even going on a 64-match unbeaten streak at one point. One of the most memorable moments in Klopp's spell is his first trophy. Picture the scene. 2019. Liverpool have just missed out on the Premier League against Pep Guardiola's side, but they are taking the trip to the capital of Spain, Madrid, for what was going to be the trip of a lifetime.

On that night, an early penalty from Mohamed Salah before a late strike from Divock Origi, one of the greatest Belgians in Premier League history, secured victory at Atletico Madrid's stadium. Klopp was emotional, his captain Jordan Henderson was in tears, and as "you'll never walk alone" rang out across the stadium, there was a sense of pride in the club.

That night, coupled with the Premier League triumph behind closed doors in 2020, FA Cup victory in 2022, and Carabao Cup success in 2024 means the German has solidified his status as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history.

All of this is why fans want to say goodbye to him on the 28th May. The work he has done has been remarkable — and, without him, Liverpool would have potentially been a sinking ship. The previous disappointment of Roy Hodgson and Brendan Rodgers has only showcased Klopp's success even more. As the 56-year-old says farewell at the M&S Bank Arena at the end of May, it will be a night of tears as they look back at all the moments mentioned in this article.