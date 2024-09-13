Key Takeaways Survivor Series WarGames 2024 tickets go on sale on 13th September 2024 via Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster hasn't released pricing yet, but VIVID Seats offers options ranging from £140 to £628.

VIP ticket packages and all-inclusive stays are available from OnLocation for Survivor Series 2024.

The 2024 edition of WWE Survivor Series is set to be a massive Premium Live Event from the company, with the iconic WarGames match on course to make a return once again to one of the company’s big five PPV events (which includes WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Money in the Bank).

If you’re hoping to grab tickets to sit inside the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and watch all the in-ring action unfold, you’ll need to know exactly where to purchase them. Here, we’ll confirm the exact date that tickets go on sale publicly and show you how you can get VIP ticket packages and all-inclusive weekend stays in Canada for this massive event.

When Tickets Go on Sale

13th September 2024

Tickets for Survivor Series WarGames 2024 are set to go public sale on Friday 13th September at 10am PST (6pm BST) via Ticketmaster.ca. Once the tickets go on sale you will be able to buy them directly from the Ticketmaster Canada site. To do so you’ll need to sign up for an account with Ticketmaster and then head to the public onsale page once the tickets have gone live.

The pricing for the Ticketmaster tickets have not yet been made available. However, VIVID Seats are offering several seats at the following categories:

Upper-Level from £140 plus fees

Lower-Level from £275 plus fees

Floor Seats from £628 plus fees

Ticket Prices

Getting the full VIP treatment

If you’re looking for more of a VIP experience at Survivor Series 2024, then you can also purchase ticket packages for the show from OnLocation. This site offers bespoke experiences for WWE fans at Premium Live Events, with Survivor Series being no exception.

As of writing, the following ticket packages are available to purchase for Survivor Series 2024 WarGames, which includes the cheapest available packages (Silver) and the most expensive (Elite), which require you to contact OnLocation directly for a bespoke deal.

Level Perks Price Silver Upper-Level Seating Friday Night SmackDown Watch Party Dedicated Arena Entrance Commemorative Ring Mat Plaque WWE Credential & Lanyard From $1,250.00 /pp Gold Lower Level Seating Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances Friday Night SmackDown Watch Party Commemorative Ring Mat Plaque Dedicated Arena Entrance From $1,250.00 /pp Champion Premium Floor Seating Ring Side Photo Op Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances Friday Night SmackDown Watch Party Commemorative Ring Mat Plaque From $4,250.00 /pp Elite Front Row Seating Exclusive Backstage Experience Press Conference Access Reserved Section in Hospitalities Exclusive Chair Shipping Premium ELITE Gifting Contact OnLocation Directly for Pricing

All-Inclusive Packages

VIP and travel

It isn’t just VIP ticket packages that are available from OnLocation, as you can also purchase All-Inclusive Packageincludehe site for Survivor Serall-inclusives worth noting that these packages will likely sell out fast as it is the first time that the company has ever run a WarGames event from the city of Vancouver!

Here are the current packages available for all-inclusive to Survivor Series 2024 as of writing, which includes the cheapest available all inclusive packages (Silver) and the most expensive (Champion).

Level Perks Price Silver Ticket + Priority Pass Upper-Level Seating 2 Night Accommodations (Nov 29-Dec 1) Hilton Vancouver Downtown Friday Night SmackDown Watch Party Dedicated Arena Entrance From $1,060.00 /pp Gold Ticket + Priority Pass Lower Level Seating 2 Night Accommodations (Nov 29-Dec 1) Hilton Vancouver Downtown Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances Friday Night SmackDown Watch Party From $2,350.00 /pp Champion Ticket + Priority Pass Premium Floor Seating 2 Night Accommodations (Nov 29-Dec 1) Hilton Vancouver Downtown Ringside Photo Op Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Superstar Appearances From $8,775.00 /pp

All information via WWE.com and OnLocation and correct as of writing on 13/09/2024.