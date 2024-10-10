EA Sports’ much-anticipated FC 25 game was released on the 24th of September to much fanfare, with fans still getting used to the new identity for the game after it dropped the tie-in with FIFA after so long.

Just as in real life, dead balls are one of the best ways for players to score in the game, with free-kicks a particularly fruitful way to goal in the latest edition of the game.

In a video posted on the EAFC 25 News X account, a demonstration on how to score from free-kicks was given, with Giovani Lo Celso as the chosen player, in which a free-kick on the edge of the box was bent over the wall and into the top corner. The post also featured a bullet-pointed checklist of the best way to score from a free-kick in the game, which said: “Outside foot curled, aim between wall and GK, 90% power, left foot player on left, right foot player on right. They will go in most of the time."

Many fans also posted their own techniques for scoring from free-kicks in the replies to the original post, with one fan saying: “Scoop volley with powershot, thank me later.” Another posted: “Or you just smash it top bins,” with a demonstration of Trent Alexander-Arnold doing just that.

Best Free-Kick Takers in FC 25

James Ward-Prowse is the best from set-pieces in the new game

Free-kicks are one of the most exhilarating experiences for users of the FC 25 game, and several players in the game have excellent ability from dead-ball situations, as highlighted in a piece from Planet Football, which ranks the five-best free-kick takers in the game. On Alex Grimaldo, who has an 89 rating for free-kicks, they say: “Grimaldo is renowned for his set-piece prowess and delivering free-kicks with the accuracy of an archer at the Battle of Agincourt. The Bayer Leverkusen star has the ability to strike the ball with pace and curl to give the Bundesliga champions an edge in dead-ball situations.”

Dusan Vlahovic also has an 89 rating, and gets similar praise: “While primarily celebrating for his goal-scoring, Vlahovic is surprisingly deadly at free-kicks and has earned himself a rating of 89 from dead balls in FC 25. The Juventus and Serbia striker has a blessed combination of power and precision when striking free-kicks, and you definitely shouldn’t sleep on that.”

The two players with the highest ratings for free-kicks in the game are Lionel Messi and James Ward-Prowse. On Messi, they say: “It’s no surprise to see Messi on this list, although it’s a slight surprise to see the generational attacker in second place. The 37-year-old has a 92 free-kick accuracy rating, 93 curve, and a decent shot power rating of 83, leaving him comfortably in second place.”

5 best free-kick takers in FC 25 Position Player Club Rating =4. Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen 90 =4. Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 90 3. Dani Parejo Villarreal 90 2. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 92 1. James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest 94

While on Ward-Prowse, who has a 94 rating for free-kicks, they say: “Ward-Prowse is the proverbial free-kick master and thoroughly deserves his top billing here. Despite not scoring a free-kick during his season at West Ham, the midfielder previously made a name for himself with his stellar set pieces for Southampton and now only sits behind David Beckham for the most Premier League free-kick goals. That ability is reflected in his 94 free-kick accuracy, making him the top free-kick taker in FC 25. We fully expect to see him return to form at Nottingham Forest.”

The fact that numerous players have such high ratings for free-kicks in the game shows the importance of set-pieces in the modern game, as they provide a valuable alternative to open play, particularly for struggling sides, and having someone like Ward-Prowse in the team is an invaluable asset.

Free-kicks are much-prized in any FC 25 user’s armory as a way to edge ahead in tight contests, and the technique shown in this video will no doubt get much use until next year’s edition is released.