The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway on 13th January 2024 and it will run through until the second week of February. Two-time winners Ivory Coast are hosting the tournament, which first began back in 1957, consisting of just three teams; Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia. Since 2017, AFCON has played host to 24 nations, with 54 eligible to enter qualification, evincing the dramatic progress it has made since its inaugural campaign. The competition was first aired on television in the 1970s, and now, it is watched all over the globe and has become a fixture of a football fan's calendar.

Afrosport TV recorded over 60 million viewers for the group and round of 16 stages of the 2021 edition, and that number will likely increase this time around, as viewers anticipate another drama-filled, entertaining tournament. UK broadcasters Sky Sports announced that they had secured the rights to air all 52 of the games, including the final which takes place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on February 11th.

GIVEMESPORT has provided a guide on how to watch AFCON 2023 on TV throughout the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Live AFCON on TV Date and time (GMT) Fixture Round UK US Canada Australia 13th January, 20:00 Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 14th January, 14:00 Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 14th January, 17:00 Egypt vs Mozambique Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 14th January, 20:00 Ghana vs Cape Verde Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 15th January, 14:00 Senegal vs Gambia Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 15th January, 17:00 Cameroon vs Guinea Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 15th January, 20:00 Algeria vs Angola Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 16th January, 14:00 Burkina Faso vs Mauritania Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 16th January, 17:00 Tunisia vs Namibia Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 16th January, 20:00 Mali vs South Africa Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 17th January, 17:00 Morocco vs Tanzania Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 17th January, 20:00 DR Congo vs Zambia Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 18th January, 14:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 18th January, 17:00 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 18th January, 20:00 Egypt vs Ghana Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 19th January, 14:00 Cape Verde vs Mozambique Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 19th January, 17:00 Senegal vs Cameroon Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 19th January, 20:00 Guinea vs Gambia Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 20th January, 14:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 20th January, 17:00 Mauritania vs Angola Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 20th January, 20:00 Tunisia vs Mali Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 21st January, 14:00 Morocco vs DR Congo Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 21st January, 17:00 Zambia vs Tanzania Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 21st January, 20:00 South Africa vs Namibia Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 22nd January, 17:00 Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 22nd January, 17:00 Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 22nd January, 20:00 Cape Verde vs Egypt Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 22nd January, 20:00 Mozambique vs Ghana Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 23rd January, 17:00 Gambia vs Cameroon Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 23rd January, 17:00 Guinea vs Senegal Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 23rd January, 20:00 Angola vs Burkina Faso Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 23rd January, 20:00 Mauritania vs Algeria Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 24th January, 17:00 Namibia vs Mali Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 24th January, 17:00 South Africa vs Tunisia Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 24th January, 20:00 Tanzania vs DR Congo Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports 24th January, 20:00 Zambia vs Morocco Group stages Sky Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports beIN Sports

Games to watch

Ivory Coast vs Nigeria

18th January, 17:00

Tournament hosts Ivory Coast face three-time winners Nigeria in the second round of Group A fixtures. The two sides are both among the favourites to win the competition and boast a plethora of high-profile players, including some in the Premier League. Ivory Coast are spearheaded by former West Ham United forward Sébastien Haller, who now plies his trade at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, whilst out wide they can call upon Brighton and Hove Albion's tricky and fleet-footed winger, Simon Adingra, and former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pépé, among others.

Nigeria, on the other hand, perhaps have one of the best strikers on the planet, Victor Osimhen. The towering centre-forward has risen to global prominence in recent times thanks to his prolific exploits at Napoli, helping the Italian side to win the Scudetto in 2023 for the first time since 1990. Elsewhere, they have the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, who made the switch to Milan in the summer of 2023 and Fulham's Alex Iwobi, to name a few.

Senegal vs Cameroon

19th January, 17:00

Reigning champions Senegal are the favourites to win AFCON 2023, and face Cameroon in Group C in the second round of fixtures. Cameroon finished third in the 2021 edition largely thanks to Vincent Aboubakar's eight goals, which claimed the Golden Boot Award. The Besiktas striker will be hoping to replicate that feat once more, though, he'll face stiff competition from Senegal's star player, Sadio Mané.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich wide player is currently at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and has netted 12 times in 26 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign as per Transfermarkt. The 31-year-old led his nation to their first-ever AFCON triumph last time out and played a crucial role in the historic achievement, scoring three goals while laying on two assists. As well as Mané, Senegal also possess the quality of Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and Marseille's Iliman Ndiaye.

Egypt vs Ghana

18th January, 20:00

Egypt came close to winning AFCON 2021 but suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the final, so they'll be eager to right those wrongs this time around. They'll be up against Ghana in their second game of Group B and it should make for a high-quality affair. Nicknamed the Black Stars, Ghana competed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and whilst they failed to make it out of the group, they more than held their own for the most part and secured a 3-2 victory against South Korea.

Chris Hughton, formerly of Newcastle United and Brighton, is the Ghana manager and has an array of talent at his disposal. Mohammed Kudus has been a shining light for the high-flying West Ham United throughout the 2023/24 season and could provide a real threat for Ghana in Ivory Coast. Meanwhile, Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah is perhaps the most globally recognised face at the tournament and undoubtedly one of the most talented players. If Egypt are to win their eighth AFCON, it will likely be due to the brilliance of the Liverpool forward.

Morocco vs DR Congo

21st January, 14:00

Morocco were of course the surprise package at the 2022 World Cup, as they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the competition. Thanks to their terrific performances in Qatar, they are now the number-one-ranked team in Africa and second favourites to win AFCON, according to British bookmakers. The Atlas Lions have quality all over the pitch, with Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri one of the standout players. The 6ft 2 forward was heavily linked with West Ham United in the summer of 2023 but that deal failed to materialise. En-Nesyri has continued to fire in the goals for the La Liga outfit, having netted nine times in 25 outings throughout the 2023/24 season, including a goal in the UEFA Super Cup final against Manchester City, who won on penalties. Perhaps Hammers scouts will be in attendance for Morocco's matches in Ivory Coast, as they prepare to face DR Congo in the second round of fixtures in Group F.

DR Congo are ranked 13th in Africa and are certainly considered outsiders to win the tournament. Notwithstanding that, the Leopards do possess great quality across the pitch. Brentford's Yoanne Wissa is perhaps their star player whilst West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana could provide a real threat on the flank having hit a good run of form with the West Midlands club recently - he's bagged five goals and provided four assists in the Championship as per Transfermarkt. They'll be hoping to spring an upset on the tournament's favourites.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso

20th January, 14:00

Algeria, who are third in the CAF rankings, are among the outright favourites to win the competition, having won the 2019 edition to claim their second-ever AFCON title. They'll face CAF's 10th-ranked Burkina Faso in the second round of Group D fixtures and it looks set to provide a pretty good indicator for both sides regarding their chances of winning the tournament. Algeria, on paper, boast the superior firepower in attack, with former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to call upon for a moment of magic and Union SG's Mohamed Amoura. The 23-year-old centre-forward has been on fire for the Belgian outfit throughout the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 25 appearances.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, posses one of the best defenders in the competition, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba. The centre-back has been linked with a move to the Premier League for years and will likely be monitored by several clubs at the tournament. Dango Ouattara, the 21-year-old Bournemouth winger, is likely to be one of the dangermen for Les Etalons, having netted seven goals in 18 outings for his country. The Cherries outlaid £20m for the highly sought-after forward in January 2023 and they will be hoping he can enjoy an impressive tournament before returning to Premier League action.