Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a friendly match on February 1st 2024.

The legendary duo could be meeting for the final time in their storied footballing careers.

GIVEMESPORT has now provided a guide on how to watch the fixture on TV for fans across the world.

Dubbed as 'The Last Dance', Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in a friendly. The two legendary players have battled against one another time and time again in professional football, mostly for Barcelona and Real Madrid. The El Clasico was the most watched fixture in the domestic campaign during their era, as fans traveled from across the world to watch them compete. But amid all the anticipation and hype of seeing the two face off for what could have been the final time in their illustrious career, news emerged that Ronaldo had not yet sufficiently recovered from his injury and would indeed be missing from the high-profile game.

The Portugal star moved to Al Nassr at the start of 2023 after terminating his contract at Manchester United due to a disagreement with Erik ten Hag. Messi moved to the white beaches of Miami in the summer of 2023 — and he has since taken America by storm, gliding across the pitch to wow Americans who have hardly watched the sport. The club on the Atlantic coast were struggling before he arrived. Now they are full of hope.

Neither are competing at the top of the professional game anymore, with the MLS and Saudi Pro League considerably weaker than Europe's top five leagues. However, as they prepare to return to action in those leagues, this friendly offers an opportunity to return to fitness and form. Now, GIVEMESPORT has revealed everything you need to know about the eagerly anticipated friendly and where to watch on TV around the world.

UK, USA, Canada and Australia

Country Date Time (Local) UK 1st February 18:00 USA and Canada (EST) 1st February 13:00 USA and Canada (PST) 1st February 10:00 Australia (East) 2nd February 05:00 Australia (West) 2nd February 02:00

Taking place on the 1st February in Saudi Arabia, the match is likely to be watched by millions of people worldwide. In the United Kingdom, it takes place at 18:00 - prime time during the evening. On the east coast of America and Canada, it takes place at 13:00 at the start of the afternoon, whilst - on the west coast - it takes place at 10:00 in the morning. However, if you live in Australia, it will either be an early morning or a late night for you. On the east coast and in places like Sydney, it kicks off at 5:00 in the morning, whilst on the west coast in Perth, it takes place at 2:00 in the morning. It actually takes place a day later in Australia due to the time differences, so the 2nd February is the date to remember for people there.

The match takes place three weeks before the start of the MLS season. Inter Miami face Real Salt Lake on the 21st February (American time) with a strong Barcelona contingency in tow, made up of Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Meanwhile, Al Nassr are halfway through their domestic campaign — and they are set to return on the 8th February after a winter break. They will face Al Hilal in their first match, who are currently top of the table and seven points clear of Al Nassr in second.

The match between the two sides provides an opportunity for both teams to find their form before they focus on their domestic campaigns on other sides of the world. You won't want to miss it.

Venue for Al Nassr vs Inter Miami

Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia

The match will take place in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was built in 180 days and accommodates between 30,000 to 40,000 people for football matches. It hosted the match between Inter Miami and Al Hilal at the end of January 2024, which the Saudi Arabian side won 4-3. It was the first football match to be played at the stadium, with this one the next.

It can also be used for boxing and martial arts events. Sporting events are now more common in Saudi Arabia due to their financial backing, so expect the Kingdom Arena to be seen more often in 2024 and beyond.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami on TV

Country TV Channel United Kingdom MLS Pass on Apple TV and DAZN USA MLS Pass on Apple TV and DAZN Canada MLS Pass on Apple TV and DAZN Australia MLS Pass on Apple TV and DAZN

In a rare case in modern football, the match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami is available to watch on the MLS Pass in all four countries. This is the case for every international country, barring a few exceptions. The MLS Pass is £14.99 per month or £99 per season, providing access to every match in America's league. They have the right to cover the friendly — and it is the only way to watch it unless you are there. The MLS Pass can be accessed through Apple TV, available worldwide, or through DAZN. There is no way to watch the match on free-to-air TV.

Key players to watch

While the obvious player to watch now that Ronaldo is out injured, is Messi, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at another two stars for fans to watch out for during the clash.

Al Nassr - Anderson Talisca

Brazilian Talisca joined Al Nassr in the summer of 2021, years before the high-profile signings of world-class players started. Alongside Ronaldo in the 2023/2024 season, he has been one of the club's best players. As of the 31st January 2024, he has 11 goals and four assists in 14 matches. This places him fourth in the top goalscorer list, highlighting his quality in the final third. With Ronaldo still nursing a calf injury, Talisca will have to step up if Al Nassr wants to beat Inter Miami. With the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Alex Telles in defence - both former Premier League players - the Saudi Arabian side have a team capable of winning, whether they have Ronaldo or not.

Anderson Talisca Stats (2023/2024 season) Appearances 14 Goals 11 Assists 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Inter Miami - Luis Suarez

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have raided the shelf of former Barcelona players since Messi arrived. Alba has provided depth in defence, Busquets in the middle of the park and Suarez in the final third alongside the Argentine. The latter is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history, and has a tremendous goal-scoring history to his name too. According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 471 goals in 768 matches throughout his career, including 176 in La Liga. Suarez has already scored against one Saudi opposition recently, netting for Inter Miami in their fixture against Al Hilal earlier in January. While Suarez and Messi both found themselves on the score-sheet, the MLS outfit were on the losing side of a 4-3 result.

Luis Suarez Career Stats Appearances 768 Goals 471 Assists 263 Stats via Transfermarkt

Form Guide

Going into the match, both sides have had disrupted periods. Inter Miami have failed to win any of their three pre-season games, drawing to El Salvador and losing to both FC Dallas and Al Hilal. The American side finished 14th in the Eastern Conference during the 2023 season with just 34 points. Manager Gerardo Martino, who was appointed in June 2023, will not aim to replicate that season, and a win against Al Nassr would boost their confidence.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's injury has disrupted pre-season plans for his club not just against Inter Miami but in recent weeks too. Al Nassr were forced to postpone their mid-season tour of China because of an issue plaguing the Portuguese star, with both their matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang called off, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans.