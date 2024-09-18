It's a big week for Inter Miami , as Lionel Messi's side plays two matches in three days in the hopes of moving closer to another trophy, beginning with Wednesday night's match at Atlanta United , who are busy scrapping for a playoff spot.

Inter Miami (19W-4L-5D) can win the Supporters' Shield if they finish with the best record in the 2024 MLS regular season, and they find themselves ahead by seven points with six matches to play, including back-to-back road matches this week. They take on Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, and then face New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

But Atlanta (8W-13L-7D) are one of the four teams that defeated them this year, a 3-1 win in Miami back on May 29, and the Five Stripes are desperate for a result of their own, sitting two points outside the final wild-card spot. They will hope to take advantage of a Miami team that is decimated by injuries and suspension, with a congested schedule that just might force them to limit the minutes of their 37-year-old stars Lionel Messi (14 goals) and Luis Suárez (17 goals). The two stars are also in the hunt for the MLS Golden Boot, given to the league's top scorer, as they chase current leader Christian Benteke (19 goals).

It remains to be seen how much they play against Atlanta, but one of the Five Stripes' best players, Saba Lobjanidze, is convinced: "I still believe we can win against Miami."

Where to Watch Atlanta vs Inter Miami

Inter Miami only have one win all-time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is not an easy road venue for visiting teams, and Inter Miami have found that out, going 1W-4L-1D in their six matches played on Atlanta United's home turf.

Over 71,000 fans packed the stadium last year with many hoping to see Messi, who ultimately didn't travel due to fatigue. Another large crowd is expected on Wednesday, and this time Messi will be in the building.

The match can be streamed around the world on MLS Season Pass which is available via Apple TV. The game will not be televised on linear channels.

Match: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami (MLS Regular Season / Match 29 of 34)

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami (MLS Regular Season / Match 29 of 34) Date: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m. EDT Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) TV Channel: None

None Stream: MLS Season Pass package on Apple TV (globally)

Atlanta didn't miss the opportunity to remind Inter Miami of the final result the last time they were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: a 5-2 win for the home team, and the first Inter Miami loss in the Messi era (though he was back home resting).

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Lineups

Atlanta interim manager Rob Valentino has options to choose from with only three players out due to injury. Alexey Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze are fixtures in the attack, with Jamal Thiaré likely the favorite to feature at center forward over Daniel Rios, with his speed potentially proving valuable against a shorthanded Miami defense.

Atlanta United Lineup Projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Brad Guzan (GK) — Pedro Amador, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon — Bartosz Slisz, Tristan Muyumba — Edwin Mosquera, Alexey Miranchuk, Saba Lobjanidze — Jamal Thiaré

Inter Miami's Tata Martino will have choices made for him with up to eight players out due to injury and two starters — midfielder Sergio Busquets and center back Tomás Avilés — out with yellow-card suspension. Yannick Bright and Ian Fray should see time in their stead, while Sergiy Kryvtsov could be the pick to replace freshly injured defender David Martinez, who picked up his injury in the last match against Philadelphia.

Inter Miami Lineup Projection (4-3-3, left to right): Drake Callender (GK) — Jordi Alba, Ian Fray, Sergiy Kryvtsov, Marcelo Weigandt — Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, David Ruiz — Robert Taylor, Luis Suárez, Julian Gressel

Atlanta United, Inter Miami Remaining Schedules

The 2024 MLS regular season has a little over four weeks remaining

Both Atlanta United and Inter Miami will have five regular season matches remaining after their final head-to-head showdown of the regular season on Wednesday. Each will have three away matches and two home games on the calendar, with all the remaining opponents hailing from the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta United Schedule Inter Miami Schedule at NY Red Bulls (4th) Sat, Sept. 21 (Matchday 30 of 34) at NYCFC (6th) at Philadelphia (11th) Sat, Sept. 28 (Matchday 31of 34) vs. Charlotte FC (7th) vs. CF Montréal (12th) Wed, Oct. 2 (Matchday 32 of 34) at Columbus Crew (3rd) vs. NY Red Bulls (4th) Sat, Oct. 5 (Matchday 33 of 34) at Toronto FC (8th) at Orlando City (5th) Sat, Oct. 19 (Matchday 34 of 34) vs. New England (15th)

Atlanta might appear to have the tougher remaining schedule with two matches against rivals NY Red Bulls (currently 4th in East) and another against 5th-place Orlando City, but Inter Miami face more top 10 opponents from the East.

The marquee match on Inter's calendar is a potential Eastern Conference final playoff preview against defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew on October 2 in Ohio.

If Atlanta United finish the season as a wild-card team, they would play their wild-card match on Wednesday, October 23. If they retain the top seed in the East, Inter Miami would face the winner of the wild-card round in the subsequent best-of-three first round series.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami History

The series history is dead even at five wins a piece and three draws

The results between these two teams seem to indicate that perhaps Atlanta United get fired up to face Inter Miami. Atlanta have won the last two head-to-head matchups, three of the last five, and five of the last eight.

Atlanta dealt league-leading Miami one of only four MLS losses this season, and it was also the last one they suffered at home in Florida. The Five Stripes beat a Miami team featuring all four of its big stars in a spirited performance that ended a nine-game winless run at the time (thanks to two goals by Atlanta's Saba Lobjanidze and one by Jamal Thiaré).

In the last meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last season, Atlanta won big 5-2, rounding out the score with two late strikes. But that game made news for the 71,635 fans, many of whom went to see Lionel Messi, only for the star not to travel due to fatigue. The Atlanta United players still made sure the crowd had something to remember. And it was Miami's first loss since Messi's arrival.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami History Date Result Stadium Sept. 2, 2020 Atlanta 0-0 Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Sept. 9, 2020 Miami 2-1 Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Sept. 19, 2020 Atlanta 1-2 Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Oct. 14, 2020 Miami 1-1 Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) May 9, 2021 Miami 1-1 Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Sept. 29, 2021 Atlanta 1-0 Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Oct. 27, 2021 Atlanta 2-1 Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) April 24, 2022 Miami 2-1 Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) June 19, 2022 Atlanta 2-0 Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) May 6, 2023 Miami 2-1 Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) July 25, 2023 Miami 4-0* Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Sept. 16, 2023 Atlanta 5-2 Miami Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) May 29, 2024 Miami 1-3 Atlanta Chase Stadium (Fort Lauderdale)

* = Leagues Cup 2023 group stage