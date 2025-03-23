The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is the 21st edition of the competition, and just like the Champions League in the 2024/2025 season, comes with an expanded format. Since 2005, the tournament had been held annually in December, until in 2023, FIFA confirmed that it would be held in the USA as a prelude to the World Cup in 2026.

Hosted across various stadiums in America, the tournament will run from June 14 to July 13, with a total of 32 teams being selected thanks to their performances in their respective domestic leagues and continental club competitions. As well as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City will be among the teams competing for the trophy, while historic South American sides River Plate and Boca Juniors will also be there.

Given the sheer number of top-class teams competing for the trophy, and the big names that are likely to be on show, the 2025 Club World Cup is set to be one of the most-watched iterations of the tournament since its inception. But just how can fans around the globe be able to watch it?

Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025