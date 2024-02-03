How to watch Euro 2024 Euro 2024 Current Champions: Italy Confederation: UEFA Founded: 1958 Most Championships: Germany, Spain (3 titles each)

Highlights Euro 2024 is set to be one of the most-watched sporting events of the year, with million tuning in across the UK and USA.

Germany's high standards and efficient transport system make it an exciting host for the tournament.

The Group Stage games are filled with top-quality matchups and UEFA hopes for a competitive and entertaining tournament.

Euro 2024 in Germany looks set to be one of the most exciting events of the year, with sports fans around the world circling the crucial dates in their calendars for when they can tune in to watch their favourite national teams.

The tournament will begin on the 14th June 2024 in Munich when the hosts take on Scotland in Group A, while England's first game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen in Group C takes place on the 16th of June 2024. The final of the tournament will take place in Berlin, at the Olympiastadion on 14th July 2024. As we draw closer to the tournament, all eyes will be on how to tune into the action, and so GIVEMESPORT has now provided football fans with a guide on how to watch the European Championships on TV.

UK & USA TV rights for Euro 2024

Group Game Venue Date UK Channel US Channel A Germany vs Scotland Munich 14/06/24 ITV Fox Sports A Hungary vs Switzerland Cologne 15/06/24 ITV Fox Sports B Spain vs Croatia Berlin 15/06/24 ITV Fox Sports B Italy vs Albania Dortmund 15/06/24 BBC Fox Sports D Play-Off Winner A vs Netherlands Hamburg 16/06/24 BBC Fox Sports C Slovenia vs Denmark Stuttgart 16/06/24 ITV Fox Sports C Serbia vs England Gelsenkirchen 16/06/24 BBC Fox Sports E Romania vs Play-Off Winner B Munich 17/06/24 BBC Fox Sports E Belgium vs Slovakia Frankfurt 17/06/24 ITV Fox Sports D Austria vs France Dusseldorf 17/06/24 ITV Fox Sports F Turkey vs Play-Off Winner C Dortmund 18/06/24 BBC Fox Sports F Portugal vs Czech Republic Leipzig 18/06/24 BBC Fox Sports B Croatia vs Albania Hamburg 19/06/24 ITV Fox Sports A Germany vs Hungary Stuttgart 19/06/24 BBC Fox Sports A Scotland vs Switzerland Cologne 19/06/24 BBC Fox Sports C Slovenia vs Serbia Munich 20/06/24 ITV Fox Sports C Denmark vs England Frankfurt 20/06/24 BBC Fox Sports B Spain vs Italy Gelsenkirchen 20/06/24 ITV Fox Sports E Slovakia vs Play-Off Winner B Dusseldorf 21/06/24 BBC Fox Sports D Play-Off Winner A vs Austria Berlin 21/06/24 ITV Fox Sports D Netherlands vs France Leipzig 21/06/24 BBC Fox Sports F Play-Off Winner C vs Czech Republic Hamburg 22/06/24 BBC Fox Sports F Turkey vs Portugal Dortmund 22/06/24 ITV Fox Sports E Belgium vs Romania Cologne 22/06/24 ITV Fox Sports A Switzerland vs Germany Frankfurt 23/06/24 BBC Fox Sports A Scotland vs Hungary Stuttgart 23/06/24 BBC Fox Sports B Croatia vs Italy Leipzig 24/06/24 BBC Fox Sports B Albania vs Spain Dusseldorf 24/06/24 BBC Fox Sports D Netherlands vs Austria Berlin 25/06/24 BBC Fox Sports D France vs Play-Off Winner A Dortmund 25/06/24 BBC Fox Sports C England vs Slovenia Cologne 25/06/24 ITV Fox Sports C Denmark vs Serbia Munich 25/06/24 ITV Fox Sports E Slovakia vs Romania Frankfurt 26/06/24 BBC Fox Sports E Play-Off Winner B vs Belgium Stuttgart 26/06/24 BBC Fox Sports F Czech Republic vs Turkey Hamburg 26/06/24 ITV Fox Sports F Play-Off Winner C vs Portugal Gelsenkirchen 26/06/24 ITV Fox Sports

The opening game between hosts, Germany, and Scotland will take place on the 14th of June 2024 and viewers in the UK will be able to watch the game on ITV, while those based in the US will be able to watch on Fox Sports. The game itself is an intriguing one with Scotland appearing in the competition for the first time since Euro 2000, and also coming up against a German team who have lifted the trophy three times. However, the last time they did so was at Euro 1996. The hosts will be determined to make home advantage pay dividends, and so Scotland will have a fight on their hands to progress in the tournament with Switzerland and Hungary also a part of Group A.

England's first game of Euro 2024 will take place on the 16th of June 2024 in Gelsenkirchen against Serbia. England were runners-up at Euro 2020 after a painful defeat on penalties to Italy, and Gareth Southgate's side will hope to go one step further in this tournament and finally bring home a major trophy for the first time since 1966. England look like favourites to finish top of Group C, despite what looks like a tricky group to conquer, with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia all hoping to follow them out of the group. England's opening game will be aired on BBC in the UK and Fox Sports in the US. The table below has all the information on the group games of EURO 2024, including when, and on what channel, the games will be shown.

The group stages already have a sizeable number of top-quality games for fans to look forward to, with Spain vs Croatia on match-day one a particularly exciting game to look forward given the kind of talent on show for both sides. That's then followed up by France's clash against the Netherlands in the second round of fixtures, with both sides European heavyweights and boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt between them.

If the tournament is as competitive as we all hope it is, then a lot will be riding on match-day three, with fixtures like Denmark vs Serbia in Group C, and Croatia vs Italy in Group B, looking particularly mouth-watering when you consider the kind of implications that are likely to be on those matches. UEFA will certainly be hoping that the group stage games are as action-packed as possible and that every team in the group still has a chance of qualifying for pure entertainment value.

Further ahead, the final is set to be aired on ITV and BBC for UK viewers as well as Fox Sports for those in the US. The airing of the rest of the knockout stages is slightly different, with ITV having the first pick of which game they would like to show from the Round of 16, and semi-finals, while the BBC have the first pick of which game they would like to show from the quarter-finals. For US viewers, all games will be shown on the Fox Sports network, with channels to be decided closer to the start of the tournament.

Euro 2024 playoff games

The tournament will have a lot of Premier League representation, and there are some huge games in the Group Stages of Euro 2024 including, Netherlands vs France, Spain vs Italy and Denmark vs England among many others. There are three places in the tournament yet to be decided (correct as of 18/01/24) with play-off games for a spot in the competition to be played in March 2024. Below is a look at playoff games will work.

Path A Path B Path C Semi-Final One Poland vs Estonia Israel vs Iceland Georgia vs Luxemburg Semi-Final Two Wales vs Finland Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine Greece vs Kazakhstan

The semi-finals will take place on Thursday the 21st of March 2024, and the three finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday the 26th of March 2024. The three winners will complete the 24-team tournament line-up. Wales have the chance to make it three of the home nations through to Euro 2024 along with England and Scotland. Should Wales get through Play-Off Path A, they would be placed in Group D with Netherlands, France and Austria, and will be hoping to cause an upset.

The winner of Play-Off Path B meanwhile, will be placed in Group E with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania, while the winner of Play-Off Path C will take their place in Group F with Turkey, Czech Republic and Portugal. The games played in March 2024 are the last international fixtures before the tournament gets underway in June.

With COVID-19 delaying the previous European Championships by a year, and then proceeding to have some restrictions in place in terms of having a capacity crowd during games, Euro 2024 brings back some normality, with the tournament also returning to its original format of having one country as the host. Once Euro 2024 comes to a close, thoughts will turn to Euro 2028, and the turn of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland to host the tournament. Only three host nations have won the European Championships to date (Spain 1964, Italy 1968 and France 1984), and so Germany will be hoping to add their name to that list by winning their first major trophy since the 2014 World Cup when it comes to this summer's Euros.