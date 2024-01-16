The FA Cup inaugurated in 1871 but wasn't televised until 1938, when Preston North End defeated Huddersfield Town in the final at Wembley Stadium. The competition has long been established as the most prestigious domestic cup tournament in England and one that has attracted a global audience. The 'magic of the FA Cup' is a phrase you'll often hear, as sides from non-league can be drawn against teams as far up as the Premier League. Such a format has allowed huge upsets over the years, and fans up and down the country will be hoping their side can lay claim on the trophy come the end of the season.

Related What is the furthest a non-league team has got in the FA Cup? We can reveal which non-league team has got the furthest in the FA Cup and when they managed to complete this achievement.

The majority of fixtures for the third round of the 2023/2024 edition concluded, although there are still eight replays to be played before the fourth round can take place. GIVEMESPORT has produced a guide on how to watch FA Cup football on TV.

Live FA Cup football on TV Date and time (GMT) Fixture UK US Canada Australia Tuesday 16th January, 19:45 Bristol City vs West Ham United BBC One & iPlayer live stream ESPN Sportsnet Paramount+ Wednesday 17th January, 19:45 Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest ITV 4 & X live stream EPSN Sportsnet Paramount+ Friday 26th January, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City ITV 1 & X live stream ESPN Sportsnet Paramount+ Saturday 27th January, 12:30 Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United BBC One & iPlayer live stream EPSN Sportsnet Paramount+ Saturday 27th January, 19:00 Fulham vs Newcastle United ITV 4 & iPlayer live ESPN Sportsnet Paramount+ Sunday 28th January, 11:45 West Bromwich Albion vs Brentford or Wolves ITV 1 & X live stream ESPN Sportsnet Paramount+ Sunday 28th January, 14:30 Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol Rovers ITV 1 & X stream ESPN Sportsnet Paramount+ Sunday 28th January, 16:30 Newport County or Eastleigh vs Manchester United BBC One & iPlayer ESPN Sportsnet Paramount+

Fourth-round draw in full Date and time (GMT) Fixture Venue Friday 26th January, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saturday 27th January, 12:30 Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United Portman Road Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham Ewood Park Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Swansea City Vitality Stadium Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Stamford Bridge Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle Elland Road Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Leicester City vs Hull City or Birmingham City King Power Stadium Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Sheffield United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Bramall Lane Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City Hillsborough Stadium Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Watford vs Southampton Vicarage Road Saturday 27th January, 15:00 Fulham vs Newcastle United Craven Cottage Sunday 28th January, 11:45 West Bromwich Albion vs Brentford or Wolves The Hawthorns Sunday 28th January, 14:30 Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol City Anfield Sunday 28th January, 16:30 Newport County or Eastleigh vs Manchester United Rodney Parade/Silverlake Stadium

Related Watch Live Football On TV Today - Fixtures and Streams Live football on TV today. Our daily UK guide with fixtures, start times and channels for all upcoming games on TV and streaming platforms.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Wednesday 17th January, 19:45

League One outfit Blackpool play host to Premier League opposition in the form of Nottingham Forest in a third-round replay at Bloomfield Road. In the previous meeting, the visitors raced into an early two-goal lead but Forest fought back and managed to force a replay, which will be shown live on ITV 4 and X live stream. The Seasiders currently reside eighth in the third tier and will be outsiders to advance but the last time these two sides met at Bloomfield Road, the hosts came away 4-1 victors, so Neil Critchley's side will be confident of a repeat this time around.

Forest appear to be in a relegation battle and will certainly be placing much of their focus on retaining their top-flight status for the second consecutive season, so perhaps newly appointed boss Nuno Espirito Santo will field a rotated starting line-up. Three days after their trip to Blackpool, the East Midlanders face fellow relegation rivals Brentford in the capital. Could Blackpool catch Forest at a good time and spring a cup upset?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Friday 26th January, 20:00

Tottenham Hotspur welcome reigning FA Cup champions Manchester City to north London in the fourth round. Spurs defeated Burnley 1-0 in the previous round whilst City secured a thumping 5-0 victory against Championship side Huddersfield Town. The visitors will likely be slight favourites in this one but home advantage could be a deciding factor for Ange Postecoglou's side, who will be keen to end their near 16-year trophy drought.

The Lilywhites last won major silverware in 2008 when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley to win the League Cup and their wait for FA Cup glory has been even longer, dating back to 1991. For years the pressure has been on Spurs managers to finally win a trophy but Postecoglou has previously spoken about ambitions to build a more long-term project rather than short-term goals. "Success, for me, is winning things. But it’s not a desperation around just winning something, because I just don’t think that gets you a sustainable opportunity to be successful. The foundation is just to play the game a certain way, which I believe brings success but also excites the punters," the Spurs boss said in September 2023.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United

Saturday 27th January, 12:30

Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town face non-league side Maidstone United, who remarkably ply their trade in the sixth tier of English football. The Vanarama National League south outfit defeated League One promotion hopefuls Stevenage 1-0 in the third round whilst The Tractor Boys secured a 3-1 away victory at AFC Wimbledon. Maidstone are officially the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup and will be massive underdogs at Portman Road, though, George Elokobi is relishing the challenge.

“Ipswich is a fantastic club - it’s a huge club,” The Stones boss said. “In my opinion, they’re a Premier League club to be and rightly so. They’re playing incredible football under their management and we have to go there and enjoy the occasion and make sure we showcase ourselves and bring the Maidstone that everyone’s been watching and admiring."

Maidstone can become only the 11th non-league side to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup since 1992 if they are to secure a memorable win at Ipswich. Meanwhile, if Town come away victorious, it'll be the first time since the 2006/07 season that they've reached the last 16 of the competition.

Liverpool vs Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Sunday 28th January, 14:30

Eight-time FA Cup winners Liverpool managed to defeat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates in the third round, although they had to ride their luck at times. The Gunners recorded a 1.85 xG but failed to convert any of their chances whilst the visiting Reds netted twice from a 0.85 xG, evincing their clinical edge. Jürgen Klopp's side will have to wait until Norwich City and Bristol Rovers have played their third-round replay before they can find out their fourth-round opponents.

Liverpool currently reside at the summit of the Premier League table and are being tentatively tipped to complete the double, so they'll certainly be eager to advance to the fifth round. They're already well-positioned to reach the Carabao Cup final having defeated Fulham 2-1 in the semi-final first leg, so could they be on course to triumph in three competitions this year? You can watch the Reds in action against either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers on ITV 1 or X live stream.

Newport County or Eastleigh vs Manchester United

Sunday 28th Janaury, 16:30

League Two outfit Newport County or non-league side Eastleigh will welcome Premier League giants Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Eastleigh, who are the second lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup, sit 11th in the National League but managed to force a replay against Newport after netting a late equaliser at Rodney Parade. Both sides will be desperate to secure victory in the replay, as a historic and financially rewarding clash against United awaits one of them at their respective home stadiums.

United, who are considered third favourites to win the FA Cup behind Manchester City and Liverpool, cruised past Wigan Athletic in the third round thanks to goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils reached the final last term but suffered a heartbreaking defeat to City, so they'll certainly be keen to go a step further this time around.