Ready to experience an incredible summer? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Women's World Cup 2023.

In less than 50 days, the women’s football world will descend on Australia and New Zealand to play their part in the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The epic tournament features 32 teams competing to be crowned champion – the most ever to participate in the quadrennial competition.

While FIFA have set a target of selling 1.5 million tickets to the event, organisers believe that two billion people could tune in to watch at home.

Countries such as England, Brazil and Switzerland are all due to put up a fight to survive, and every match at this global event is due to be broadcasted live.

Note: All times and dates are UK BST.

Note: All times and dates are UK BST.

When is the Women’s World Cup?

If you’re a meticulous planner and want to get your viewing schedule sorted for the summer, you probably need to know when the tournament commences.

Thursday 20 July at 8am (UK time) is when The Football Ferns will open the 2023 contest with a match against Norway in Auckland.

A couple of hours later at 11 am, The Matildas will begin their World Cup journey by hosting the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia.

Following the opening matches, the Women’s World Cup will run right through to Sunday 20 August, when the grand finale will take place.

UK time, the final of the contest kicks off at 11am. Breakfast club viewing, anyone?

How to watch the Women’s World Cup in Europe

Unfortunately, if you’re based in Europe, there hasn’t been an announcement of who will be providing coverage of the Women’s World Cup this year.

Earlier this month, FIFA President Gianni Infantino threatened a television blackout in Europe, due to poor bids and “unacceptable” offers for TV rights.

Despite it being just weeks until the tournament unfolds, FIFA and European broadcasters are seemingly still at loggerheads.

Ex-England international and sports pundit Ian Wright has blasted the tournament's lack of promotion on his podcast, Wrighty’s House.

He said: “It’s not a good look. Six weeks and the women are playing in their greatest moments. But you walk down the street and people don’t even know.”

We will be sure to keep you updated when/if European broadcasters announce their Women’s World Cup coverage.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup in the USA

While Europe is still up in arms regarding their broadcasting deals with FIFA, the United States of America has its coverage on lock.

In the US, all Women’s World Cup games will be broadcasted via Fox. For Spanish-speaking viewers, you can tune into Telemundo Deportes to get your football fix.

29 games are due to be streamed via Fox’s broadcast network, while the other 35 will be available to watch on Fox Sports One.

Therefore, you can stream all 64 games via TV or watch through the Fox Sports app.

As well as the core matches themselves, the broadcaster will also be showing various shows relating to the tournament.

These are FIFA Women’s World Cup Live, FIFA Women’s World Cup Today, and FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight.