Having battled it out over 12 fiercely contested rounds in May, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will do it all again on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian came out on top via split decision in the first fight to become the first undisputed heavyweight since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield back in 1999.

Although the Brit suffered a painful first career defeat, he seems to have his sights set on revenge in the Saudi capital. Unfortunately for both fighters, only the WBA, WBO and WBC titles will be on the line, after Usyk was stripped of the IBF version of the heavyweight crown over the summer, with it now being held by Daniel Dubois.

However, should Fury conquer Usyk at the second time of asking, he could have the opportunity to unify the belts once again, as there is every chance that the winner could face off with Dubois in 2025. With so much at stake, it is a fight not to be missed - and here's how to follow all the action on the night.

Usyk vs Fury 2 Will be Shown on Pay-Per-View With A Number of Viewing Options for Fans

One provider is cheaper than the rest - but not by much!

Fight fans have a wide choice of broadcasters through which to watch the card. Much like the first fight, the bout will be offered by three providers in the UK - although each will require a pay-per-view purchase.

Sky Sports Box Office, DAZN and TNT Sports all hold the rights to broadcast the fight in the UK. It will cost £24.95 through Sky Sports (extra charges may apply if booking via phone with Sky), while TNT Sports Box Office and DAZN come in slightly more expensive at £24.99.

Please note that those who want to enjoy the TNT Sports Box Office coverage must first sign up to Discovery+ before purchasing the PPV. For those who choose to view via global rights holder DAZN, the pay-per-view purchase comes with a seven-day free trial of the DAZN streaming service.

While you won't be able to watch the fight without paying a pay-per-view fee, fans will be able to access free radio commentary via talkSPORT as the two battle it out. This can be accessed on the talkSPORT website, the talkSPORT app, or on DAB digital radio, either through a smart speaker or 1089 or 1053 AM.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 13/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

With the bout taking place in Saudi Arabia, it will likely be another late night for those in the UK who want to catch it in real-time. While the official start times for the undercard and the main event are yet to be announced, they are likely to be similar to that of the last fight. Back in May, the undercard commenced around 7pm UK time, with the all-important main event ringwalks getting underway at around 11:30pm.

Although a pay-per-view purchase will still be required to view, Sky Sports Box Office will be airing two repeat showings on the 22nd of December at 8am and 6pm, meaning you can enjoy all the thrills from both the main event and the undercard, in its entirety, all over again.

Regardless of how you choose to enjoy the action, Usyk vs Fury 2 promises to be a bout not to be missed. Whether repeat or revenge, boxing fans don't have long to wait to find out which way the big fight will go.