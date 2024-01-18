The Premier League is the most watched division across the globe. Since its formation in 1992, revenue, TV deals and general interest has skyrocketed to lofty heights, surpassing previous competitors such as Serie A and La Liga. In December 2023, Sky Sports and TNT Sports secured a whopping £6.7bn deal to secure the rights to air Premier League action running until the end of the 2028/29 season. BBC will continue to hold highlight rights, which secures the future of Match of the Day. So, if you aren’t Sky or BT customers, you can still catch up with all the latest top-flight coverage for free.

The Premier League is beginning to hot up as we enter the second-half of the campaign, with big twists expected both at the top and bottom of the table. There's no better time to keep up to follow the latest drama, and to help you out, GIVEMESPORT has produced a guide on how to watch Premier League football on TV.

Live Premier League football on TV Date and time (GMT) Fixture UK US Canada Australia Saturday 20th January, 12:30 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 20th January, 17:30 Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 21st January, 14:00 Sheffield United vs West Ham United TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 21st January, 16:30 Bournemouth vs Liverpool Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Monday 22nd January, 19:45 Brighton vs Wolves TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Tuesday 30th January, 19:30 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Tuesday 30th January, 20:15 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Wednesday 31st January, 19:30 Manchester City vs Burnley TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Wednesday 31st January, 19:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Wednesday 31st January, 20:15 Liverpool vs Chelsea TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Thursday 1st February, 19:30 West Ham United vs Bournemouth TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Thursday 1st February, 20:15 Wolves vs Manchester United TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 3rd February, 12:30 Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 3rd February, 17:30 Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 4th February, 14:00 Manchester United vs West Ham United Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 4th February, 16:30 Arsenal vs Liverpool Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Monday 5th February, 20:00 Brentford vs Manchester City vs Manchester City Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 10th February, 12:30 Manchester City vs Everton TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 10th February, 17:30 Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 11th February, 14:00 West Ham United vs Arsenal Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 11th February, 16:30 Aston Villa vs Manchester United Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Monday 12th February, 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 17th February, 12:30 Brentford vs Liverpool TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 17th February, 17:30 Manchester City vs Chelsea Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 18th February, 14:00 Sheffield United vs Brentford Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 18th February, 16:30 Luton Town vs Manchester United Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Monday 19th February, 20:00 Everton vs Crystal Palace Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Friday 23rd February, 20:00 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 24th February, 17:30 Bournemouth vs Manchester City Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Saturday 24th February, 20:00 Arsenal vs Newcastle United TNT Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Sunday 25th February, 13:30 Wolves vs Sheffield United Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports Monday 26th February, 20:00 West Ham United vs Brentford Sky Sports NBC Sports Fubo Optus Sports

Related Watch Live Football On TV Today - Fixtures and Streams Live football on TV today. Our daily UK guide with fixtures, start times and channels for all upcoming games on TV and streaming platforms.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Saturday 20th January, 12:30

Arsenal return to Premier League action for the first time since their FA Cup exit to Liverpool in the third round, where once again issues over their lack of clinical edge reared its ugly head. The Gunners missed a host of chances in the game at the Emirates, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka guilty of some truly awful misses. The north Londoners spent the following week out in Dubai as a way of resetting, and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for some better news on the injury front when it comes to some of his key stars.

Gabriel Jesus missed that contest against Liverpool, but is in the frame to play Crystal Palace given he made the trip to Dubai to work on his fitness. The Eagles meanwhile face the Gunners off the back of a FA Cup third-round replay against Everton, and will be hoping to alleviate some of the pressure on Roy Hodgson's shoulders.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Saturday 20th January, 17:30

The long-awaited return of Ivan Toney makes Brentford's clash against Nottingham Forest must-watch TV for fans not only of the Bees, but also of many of the clubs interested in signing him in 2024. The England international has been out of action due to a ban imposed by the FA for betting breaches, but after coming through some warm-up games for Thomas Frank's side, looks set to make his mark on the Premier League for the first time in the 2023/2024 season.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile, are going through some serious troubles of their own. While Nuno Espirito Santo has steadied the ship somewhat on the pitch, the club are facing the prospect of a heavy fine or even points deduction after they were charged for breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. It all means both sides in Saturday tea-time's clash have intriguing sub-plots going into it.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Wednesday 31st January, 20:15

Title-hopefuls Liverpool welcome mid-table Chelsea on Wednesday 31st January at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp's side weren't really fancied to dethrone the reigning champions Manchester City at the start of the season or even to provide much of a challenge, but the Reds have more than cemented their position in the title race and currently reside at the summit. They'll be hoping to make a real statement in this one and further enhance their chances of lifting the title come the end of the campaign.

The last time these two sides met, the game finished 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, as a goal from Luis Diaz was canceled out by Axel Disasi. In fact, the last three meetings have ended in a stalemate, with two goalless affairs, so neutrals will be hoping for a much more entertaining encounter this time around. Cole Palmer, Chelsea's Premier League top scorer, will likely pose the biggest threat to the hosts whilst the Reds may well be without their main source of goals, Mohamed Salah, who could still be away with Egypt at AFCON.

Potential players away at AFCON Liverpool Salah (Egypt) Chelsea Jackson (Senegal)

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Sunday 4th February, 16:30

The first Sunday of February sees two title challengers in action, as Arsenal play host to Liverpool at the Emirates. Both teams have their eyes firmly set on the title and this crunch clash could be a precedent-setter as the race enters the business end of proceedings. With home advantage, the Gunners may be slightly favoured, though, the Merseyside club boast an impressive away record, having tasted just one defeat on the road.

The reverse fixture produced a 1-1 draw just before Christmas, as Salah's brilliant solo effort canceled out Gabriel's opener, and just two weeks later, they squared off again but this time in the FA Cup, with Liverpool coming away 2-0 victors in north London. Previous meetings suggests it should be another close-fought game, but with Mikel Arteta's side needing to close the gap on the league leaders, it could turn out to be somewhat of a basketball affair, as the two quality-littered teams throw hell for leather at each other in search of victory.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Sunday 11th February, 16:30

Aston Villa have undoubtedly been the surprise package of the season as they find themselves well-positioned in the title race. Many thought they'd be in and around the top four but to be in with a shout of the title at this stage of the season is quite remarkable, and a massive testament to the job Unai Emery has done since joining the West Midlands club back in November 2022. His side welcome Manchester United to Villa Park on Sunday 11th February and they'll probably be considered the favourites, which is pretty extraordinary.

United have largely under-performed during the 2023/24 season and find themselves languishing well outside of the top four and out of European football. They've massively lacked a goalscorer as Rasmus Hojlund continues to falter - he's managed just two goals in the Premier League - but perhaps by the time this fixture swings around, a new forward may have signed during the January transfer window. Anyhow, it should be a fascinating watch and a useful marker to see whether Villa are genuine title challengers.