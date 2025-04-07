Real Madrid and Arsenal will face off in a massive quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Champions League in London on Tuesday.

Real Madrid just snuck past city rivals Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16 after a second-leg penalty shootout to qualify for the final eight.

But Los Blancos are fresh off a 2-1 loss to Valencia CF in La Liga over the weekend, taking a blow to their league title chances as they continue to chase FC Barcelona in the standings.

Madrid sit in second place in the league table, four points behind Barcelona, who drew 1-1 with Real Betis on Saturday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, defeated PSV Eindhoven with a whopping 9-3 aggregate score in the last round of the UCL, breezing into the quarterfinals.

The Gunners dropped points over the weekend as well, however, drawing 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. Arsenal are still firmly sat in second place in the Premier League table, 11 points off leaders Liverpool .

Arsenal and Real Madrid have only faced each other on one other occasion in the competition's history, with the North London side claiming a 1-0 aggregate victory in the Round of 16 on their way to the final in the 2005-06 season.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal

The Real Madrid vs Arsenal quarterfinal first leg game can be watched on CBS Sports in the United States, and can be streamed on Paramount+.

When: Tuesday, April 8 – 3PM ET / 12PM PT

Where: Emirates Stadium, London

How to watch/stream in the United States: CBS Sports, Paramount+

Real Madrid vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Real Madrid to win: +220

Draw: +220

Arsenal to win: +135

Both teams to score (Yes/No): -122 / -106

Over/Under 3.5 goals: +280 / -380

Kylian Mbappé first goalscorer: +550

Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer: +300

Jude Bellingham to score or assist: +260

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Arsenal Projected Lineup vs Real Madrid