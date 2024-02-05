Highlights Super Bowl 58 will feature a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Viewers can choose between CBS or Nickelodeon as the broadcasting channels, with uniform commercials across all platforms.

Streaming options include Paramount+, YouTube with Live TV and more, while radio options include SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports, and other stations.

At long last, Super Bowl 58 is upon us.

Where to Watch:

US:

Canada:

A rematch from Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, February 11th.

The biggest game on the NFL calendar is officially designated to start at 6:30 PM EST (3:30 PM local time), though plenty will want to tune in for the commercials and festivities beforehand. R&B star Usher will perform the Apple Music (and Roc Nation) Halftime Show, while Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and country legend Reba McEntire will perform the pre-game rendition of the National Anthem.

Below is a comprehensive and complete list of all the options viewers and listeners will have to see and hear the sights and sounds of Super Bowl LVIII.

Broadcasting Options

All the cable channels carrying Super Bowl 58

This year, CBS will be the host of the Super Bowl, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game. If that option doesn't seem appealing, Nickelodeon will also carry a broadcast of Super Bowl 58, with kid-friendly graphics and announcers to keep younger audiences entertained throughout the proceedings.

Both channels will have exclusive content for those tuning in with their cable packages, but don't fret: all commercials (and, of course, football) will be uniform across every viewing platform.

A complete list of local CBS stations and affiliates can be found here. CBS Sports Network will also show the game for those with that channel included in their cable package.

Streaming Options

All online and streaming platforms providing access to the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

As the game evolves, so do the means by which viewers can experience and watch it.

This year, people who have cut the cord or prefer streaming their live sports will have plenty of options to watch the Super Bowl.

Paramount+ Essential - $6 per month

Fubo - $80 per month

Paramount+ is by far the cheapest option available, and it comes with plenty of other streaming content once the Super Bowl proceedings conclude (plus, viewers can elect to sign up for a week-long free trial right now).

The other streaming services come at much steeper price points, though they're more comprehensive offerings capable of replacing an entire cable package on their own. For example, the Hulu package also comes bundled with 95+ channels of live television, and includes subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+.

For mobile viewers, the NFL+ mobile app (starting at $7 per month) will show the game, though it can only be viewed on a smartphone or tablet with said subscription. The app also comes with unlimited access to all NFL Network content.

Radio Options

All options radio listeners will have to tune into the Big Game

Though not as popular as it once was, radio is still a beloved means by which listeners can keep up with the Big Game's events.

There are a number of options for listening to the game, including:

ESPN Radio will also provide updates as the game progresses, though they do not have a play-by-play show scheduled.

