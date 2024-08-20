Highlights All the television deals have been set for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Sky Sports has 128 live fixtures, prepared with 'Super Sunday' and 'Monday Night Football' shows for detailed analysis.

TNT Sports offers 52 live games with top pundits; Amazon hosts 20 matches in December exclusively with unique post-match viewing benefits.

As the 2024/25 Premier League season kicked back off, it marks that special time of the year when clubs and fans alike embark on the journey of a new season, daring to dream. Four-in-a-row champions Manchester City will be aiming to defend their crown, while last season's contenders, Arsenal and Liverpool, will try to hunt them down.

Several teams will also be eyeing a Champions League position this campaign, with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, West Ham United, Aston Villa, and Chelsea all in the mix to finish in the top four. In terms of relegation, all three newly promoted clubs, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton, will be desperate to maintain their top-flight status, while Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Brentford will seek to be further away from the drop zone this season.

With all of the drama set to commence throughout the rest of the season, here we will provide the possible ways you can catch all the Premier League action and the available channels that will be broadcasting throughout the campaign.

Sky Sports

More than 100 matches

Owning the lion's share of the TV rights for the Premier League, Sky Sports has been the primary destination for English top-flight since its establishment in 1992. With a Sky Sports subscription, you have access to 128 fixtures across the season, where two matches will be shown live on a Sunday afternoon on what is known as 'Super Sunday,' including the build-up pre-kick-off, as well as analysis at half-time and post-match by selected pundits.

On Monday there is a show called 'Monday Night Football,' containing detailed and extensive analysis of previous fixtures and the match ahead an hour before the 8pm kick-off fixture, also including half-time and post-match analysis. Excluding the coverage of the Premier League, Sky also hosts a range of other live sports during the week, including cricket, rugby league, boxing, NFL, F1, basketball, and GAA (Gaelic sports).

To gain viewing rights to all of the Sky Sports content, various packages are available to suit a diverse range of budgets. One option is to add through the Sky TV bundle, costing £22 per month on a 24-month contract that will gain you access to all nine dedicated sports channels. There is also an upgraded complete sports package that includes Sky Sports, Sky TV, UHD (Ultra-High Definition Television), and a subscription to Netflix, which is valued at £43 per month, also on a 24-month contract. However, if a fixed contract is not your cup of tea, then NOW TV has you covered, as it will also provide you access to Premier League matches; a day membership is valued at £14.99, while a monthly membership is £34.99.

TNT Sports

More than 50 live games

The second-leading broadcaster for the upcoming Premier League season is TNT Sports, formerly known as BT Sport, which will show a total of 52 live games across the entirety of the upcoming season, 20 of which will be from two midweek matchweeks. TNT Sports also hold exclusive rights to the UEFA European competitions, in which seven English teams will be present throughout the European campaign.

The Premier League timeslots that TNT will usually occupy consist mainly of the early 12:30 kickoffs on Saturdays, which will contain analysis pre and post-kickoff, as well as halftime by a range of first-rate pundits including Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Ally MCoist, Paul Scholes, and many more.

In order to acquire access to all of this excellent content, there are multiple modes of subscriptions to TNT Sports. For new customers, the superfast broadband and an EE TV Entertainment package, which includes NOW entertainment, Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries, and more, while also containing Discovery+ Basic, at a cost of £44.99 per month. If you are already an existing BT customer, you can add TV to your existing deal for an additional cost of £15 per month, and if you wish to upgrade your Sky Sports subscription, you can get all four TNT Sports channels, as well as Eurosport and Discovery+ Premium, for a price of £25. On Discovery+, a TNT Sports monthly pass costs from £30.99 per month, providing access to every sport package, including the French and Italian domestic top-flight, international cricket, Premiership Rugby, WWE, UFC, and exclusive access to the European competitions, as well as Premier League football.

Amazon

Two gameweeks of action

The final broadcasting channel that will be hosting the Premier League this campaign is the newest partner of the league, Amazon, who first aired the English top-flight in the 2019/20 season after being awarded Package F of the Premier League's live broadcasting rights. This year Amazon will be presenting football fans with 20 matches across the season that all come in the December period, showing the mid-week fixtures on the third and fourth, as well as this year's Boxing Day games on the 26th. The unique aspect of Amazon's deal is that, unlike TNT and Sky, they own exclusive rights to the matchweeks they broadcast, and instead of providing the buildup to every game that they cover, it is only provided for the key games of the day.

To watch these two match weeks in the December period, it will require an Amazon Prime Video subscription, which is a standalone subscription that is not provided through any other services. The subscription will set you back £8.99 a month, also providing you with thousands of popular movies and TV shows. However, you can cancel at any time and are even able to use a 30-day trial, which could supply with both match weeks for completely free. It is also beneficial for those who may miss out on watching the games live, as Prime Video provides all games to be watched after the match is over, meaning you can watch it whenever you wish.

TV Blackout & BBC Highlights

No 3pm Saturday kick-offs & Match of the Day

While over half of the fixtures in this Premier League season are available across the three broadcasting services listed above, it is also important to note that 180 of the games this season will not be available to watch live on UK television. This is due to the 3pm blackout rule that was introduced in the 1960s in compliance with article 48 of the UEFA statutes, where no Premier League, Football League, or FA Cup matches are allowed to be televised between 2:45 and 5:15pm on a Saturday.

However, if you do wish to keep up to date with all of the goals and action in the Premier League, do not panic, as BBC Sport has you covered with the BBC Highlights known as Match Of The Day, where all the weekend's action is shown in highlights, including the expert analysis of pundits, and is completely free.