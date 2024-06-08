How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft

Highlights The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on June 26 and 27, 2024, over two consecutive nights.

Teams will have more time to make decisions in the second round with four minutes between picks.

The Draft will be held in New York City, and streamed on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App.

The NBA Draft is a yearly tradition that serves to ring in the new and upcoming NBA season. Held mere weeks after the NBA Finals, teams drafting seek to build for their future by making selective choices depending on their needs.

Where teams pick in the draft is left to random choice, as the NBA Draft Lottery occurs a month or two prior to the Draft itself. The 2024 iteration of the Draft will see the Atlanta Hawks pick first overall after they won the Draft Lottery on May 12.

Unlike previous drafts, this year’s class arguably lacks the big names, and therefore which players teams pick will, for the most part, remain up in the air until draft night, possibly leading to more allure surrounding the event.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled to be held on June 26 and 27, 2024. For the first time in its history, the NBA Draft will take place on consecutive nights, akin to the NFL Draft. The Draft will expand to a new two-night format in which the first main round will be on Wednesday, June 26, and the secondary round will occur on Thursday, June 27.

“Based on feedback about the NBA Draft format from basketball executives around the league and my own experience in draft rooms, we believe that teams will benefit from being able to regroup between rounds and having additional time to make decisions during the second round. Two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience for our fans and further showcase the draftees.” —Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations

As in previous years, the first round will feature five minutes between draft picks. However, for the first time in the Draft’s history, the amount of time between rounds in the second round will increase from two to four minutes, stretching it out into an event in and of itself.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Draft

Channel and streaming details, location, and more

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held in New York City. The first round will commence at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, and the second round will commence at the South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan, specifically at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios, home of shows such as First Take.

In terms of streaming, the 2024 NBA Draft can be viewed on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App. The first round will be aired by all three of those channels, and the second round will be exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN App.

The Draft can be viewed on cable or streamed on any service that carries ABC or ESPN, such as YouTube TV or Sling. The Draft can be viewed for free on television that features an antenna that can pick up ABC.

There is little doubt that the 2024 NBA Draft will be one for the ages, and it all will kick off in just three short weeks.