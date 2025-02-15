Summary The Elimination Chamber event will be available on Netflix for international WWE fans.

Starting prices for viewing tiers on Netflix range from £5.99 / $7.99 to £18.99 / $24.99.

The match card includes men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches for title opportunities at WrestleMania 41.

As WWE continue on the Road to WrestleMania, only one more PLE separates the WWE Universe from the highly-anticipated Showcase of Immortals. It is an exciting time to be a fan of professional wrestling, with 2025 already providing fans with historic moments. From January's seismic Netflix debut to February's record-breaking Royal Rumble, the WWE are on a roll as they head to the Grandest Stage of them All. With buzz continuing to build for March's Elimination Chamber, this is how the WWE Universe can watch the final PLE before WrestleMania.

The Elimination Chamber has been a staple of WWE's programming since its PLE inception in 2010. Missing only one year, that being in 2016, the match itself has been around since 2002, with Triple H and Eric Bischoff credited as the masterminds. An event that can provide WrestleMania opportunities, the titular matches on 2025's show will provide the winner with a championship match at April's Mania. With the men's winner going on to face Cody Rhodes and the women's winner facing Rhea Ripley, this is how wrestling fans can watch the much-looked-forward-to show.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WWE's Elimination Chamber in 2025 will mark a fourth year where the event has been held outside the United States (Australia, twice in Canada, and Saudi Arabia).

How to Watch the Elimination Chamber

The Steel Cage-themed show will be available on Netflix

WWE's Elimination Chamber in 2025 is emanating from Canada for the second time in three years. Airing live from the Rogers Centre in Toronto on March 1st, fans not in attendance will be able to enjoy the event live on Netflix and Peacock. Since WWE's historic deal kick-started at the beginning of the year, international fans of the WWE have been lucky enough to watch the shows regardless of which tier they are subscribed to on Netflix.

With three services on offer (Standard with adverts, Standard, Premium), each tier offers its own unique viewing experience, but all include the ability to watch weekly WWE shows live, as well as PLEs. WWE Universe members in the USA will have to continue watching their PLEs on Peacock.

Tier Description Price (£ / $) Standard with adverts Watch on two devices at a time, watch in Full HD £5.99 / $7.99 Standard Advert-free viewing experience, watch on two devices at a time, watch in Full HD £12.99 / $17.99 Premium Advert-free viewing experience, watch on four devices at a time, watch in Ultra HD £18.99 / $24.99

WWE fans in the UK will have to stay up until midnight in order to witness the event, an hour adjustment from the previous month's 23:00 BST start. For fans in America, this will be a 19:00 ET / 16:00 PT start, a comfortable time that allows them to enjoy a Saturday evening WWE showcase.

Elimination Chamber Match Card

What the WWE Universe can expect to see

Match Opponents Stipulation 1. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul vs. 2 More WWE Superstars Elimination Chamber match for a Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. 2. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bayley vs. 2 More WWE Superstars Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The Elimination Chamber event will feature two titular matches, one for the men's and women's divisions. Regarding the men's showcase, John Cena has already made his intentions incredibly clear to his opponents; he needs to go to WrestleMania and win his record-breaking 17th World Title. However, CM Punk is just as motivated as the Best in the World continues to try and main event his first-ever WrestleMania.

The women's match is just as competitive, with a crowd of former World Champions all vying for a main event opportunity. Alexa Bliss will truly mark her return to the company inside the Steel Cage following her Royal Rumble return and subsequent qualifying victory. Bianca Belair will hope she can have another WrestleMania 37 moment as she enters the match already with championship gold around her waist. Two highly-anticipated Chamber matches await the WWE Universe, who are eager to see what their WrestleMania card may look like come the end of the night.