Highlights UFC commentator Dan Cormier suggests a dominant win by Tom Aspinall over Curtis Blaydes could create fan demand for a Jon Jones super-fight.

The "uprising" could be so intense that it leaves UFC boss Dana White with little option to book the bout, Cormier said.

Aspinall's fight with Blaydes is the co-feature for the first ever sporting event at the new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, later this month.

There is a way in which UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall can force the UFC to make the Jon Jones super-fight.

That's according to UFC commentator and former two-weight UFC champion Dan Cormier, who said Monday on his YouTube channel that if Aspinall blasts past Curtis Blaydes in their rematch July 27 at Co Op Live Arena in Manchester, on the UFC 304 card, then the desire from fans for the mega match may be so great that the market-leading MMA firm has no option but to thrust the British striker into contention for the full championship.

It is not a fight that is on Jones' radar as he appears to be focusing on a pay-per-view headliner against fellow all-time great MMA fighter Stipe Miocic in November.

Aspinall Will Add to His Cause With Thumping Win Over Blaydes

'People Would Lose Their Minds,' Cormier said

With Aspinall competing next in front of his home-town fans, the reaction to any win from a British fighter on the card could be raucous, but one from Aspinall in particular could be so intense that it sparks a fan-led lobby to force UFC boss Dana White and other decision-making execs to put Aspinall in with Jones.

“Could you imagine if Tom Aspinall just washes out Curtis Blaydes?” Cormier said.

"Then the firestorm that would start to gather for him to fight [Jon] Jones? For there to truly be an uprising, it would have to be Aspinall destroying Blaydes. Only because of this: You’ve seen Curtis Blaydes lose before, so people would think, ‘Oh, he beat Tom Aspinall, but we’ve seen him get beat by Francis [Ngannou] and lose to other guys.' [But] if Aspinall goes through Blaydes, in the way that he did Sergei [Pavlovich], and he’s only lost because of that injury default, people would lose their minds."

Cormier continued: "Almost insisting that he and Jones fight, if Tom Aspinall can get through this fight, and he’s clean and looks dominant, there may be such a fan uprising that the UFC may have to be forced to make Jones vs. Aspinall."

Aspinall is The Co-Main Event at UFC 304

Leon Edwards headlines the British fight festival

The UFC 304 show will be the first sporting event to take place inside the new Co-Op Live Arena, which has a 23,500+ seating capacity. The event showcases a number of popular and skillful British fighters, with Paddy Pimblett fighting Bobby Green, Muhammad Mokaev against Manuel Kape, and Molly McCann competing with Bruna Brasil.

The event has two title fights at the top, as Leon Edwards puts his welterweight championship on the line for a fight against Belal Muhammad. The two have fought once before, in 2021, but the Las Vegas fight was ruled a no contest after an accidental eye poke compromised Muhammad's ability to fight effectively.