Tom Brady inadvertently influenced Dana White's most grandiose vision of the year, as a phone call with the seven-time Super Bowl winner led the UFC boss to a luxury trip at The Sphere for a U2 gig. White was so blown away by what he saw that night with his pal Brady, it prompted him to ask staff at the UFC if it was feasible to take their show to the $2.3 billion mega venue.

UFC Noche, or UFC 306, is a pay-per-view event taking place Saturday at The Sphere, as White finally gets to see that dream become reality when Sean O'Malley headlines the tent-pole event in a UFC bantamweight championship bout against No.1-challenger Merab Dvalishvili.

Ahead of the event, White told Sportico this week about the role Brady, a former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucaneers quarterback, played.

Brady and White attended a U2 concert and were blown away

Speaking to Sportico, White recalled his trip to The Sphere with Brady, where they watched the show from Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan's private suite and how that led to an event there this weekend.

"That night I was actually in Dolan’s box. What happened was, Tom Brady had hit me up and said, 'Hey, I’m coming to town for U2. Do you want to go with me'?"

White, obviously said: "Yeah, I'll go."

He continued: "So, we end up going, and we’re in Dolan’s box, and [Dolan shows] me around the place during the event."

"I’m sitting there watching this thing, and I’m blown away by the Sphere. I called my head of production, Craig Borsari, and I said, 'I don’t know what you’re doing next weekend, but cancel it. We’re going to do an event at the Sphere, and I want you to bring the team down here."

The rest, as they say, is history.

White Has Been Talking up The Sphere Event For Months

The show cost a fortune on production alone

White told GIVEMESPORT and other media through recent months that the show has cost more than $20 million alone in production costs as his creative team sought to render customized graphics and videos for state-of-the-art computer screens that are three times the size of a standard football field.

There is also then the opportunity to create custom graphics for the exo-Sphere, which is the exterior of the venue which often lights up the Las Vegas strip with advertisements, quirky sunburnt emojis from the desert sun, and topical themes.

O'Malley and Dvalishvili headline the first show at The Sphere, while Alexa Grasso competes against Valentina Shevchenko, and Brian Ortega takes on Diego Lopes in other meaningful bouts.

UFC Noche airs on ESPN pay-per-view.