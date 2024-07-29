Highlights Tom Daley has revealed how his six-year-old son, Robbie, made him make a U-turn on his retirement.

The Team GB icon secured his fifth Olympic medal after winning silver in the men's synchronised 10m platform in Paris.

Daley achieved second place along with his teammate Noah Williams on Monday morning.

Team GB star Tom Daley has revealed how his son Robbie, six, inspired him to make a retirement U-turn after the diving icon secured a sensational silver.

The 30-year-old won his fifth Olympic medal with a superb silver alongside Noah Williams in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Paris Olympics.

Daley effectively retired from the sport after winning gold in Tokyo but looked brilliant alongside Williams on the biggest stage on Monday.

The pair went toe-to-toe with China's Lian Junjie and Yang Hao - but they proved too much and were in a class of their own for golf after three world titles in a row. That said, the Team GB divers were comfortable silver medallists and will be happy with their performance after six dives.

Daley didn't compete for two years but was persuaded to come out of retirement by his son. The diver's husband, Dustin Lance Black, along with their two sons were at the Paris Aquatics Centre to give the British pair support.

Related Why Olympic Divers Must Take a Shower After Every Dive Former United States coach Jacob Brehmer has revealed all behind diving's unusual post-dive routine.

Daley Explains the Impact His Son Had Ahead of Paris 2024

His family cheered on Daley during Monday's event

After winning his fifth Olympic medal, Daley revealed to BBC Sport that it was his eldest son who pleaded with him to carry on diving after winning gold and bronze three years ago.

“It’s just so special, this time last year, deciding to come back not knowing if I would make the synchronised team, let alone make the sport for the Olympics. “Then to be here, diving in Paris, in front of my son, who is just right there, who asked me to come back, it’s just so special, and it completes the set - I now have one of every colour.”

Both of his sons wore tops with dad Daley on them as Black joined mother-in-law Debbie in the Paris stands. Team GB were superb throughout the event. That said, nothing could separate Great Britain and Canada in the first two rounds, with both tied on 105.000.

A brilliant third dive from Daley and Williams earned them the advantage, and they eventually secured silver, finishing on 463.44 points.

Daley added that his son, Robbie, was excited to get his hands on a piece of the Eiffel Tower: "He's six years old now and I think he might remember some of this. He's excited to touch a bit of the Eiffel Tower."

Daley Showed His Class by Consoling Noah Williams

Williams got emotional after paying tribute to his coach

Daley showed his class after the event by consoling Williams in an emotional interview. For the latter, it was the 24-year-old's first-ever Olympic medal.

William's former coach, Dave Jenkins, passed away in 2021 following the Tokyo Olympics - and it was clear that it was on Daley's teammate's mind after winning silver.

Speaking to the BBC, Williams said: "It means a lot to me, from third-last to second. My coach passed away after Tokyo - I don't want to talk to much or I'll cry. I'm happy, I'm happy. He'd be pretty proud."

Stepping in, Daley said: "I've never seen Noah cry in my life but I know how much this has meant to him. Dave has been such a key part in Noah's diving success and career and it's very sad that he's not here to see this, but I know that Dave and my Dad would be very proud to see us going in and putting in a really solid performance for a silver medal."