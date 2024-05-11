Highlights Toronto to officially get a WNBA team for the 2026 season.

Canadian women's basketball legacy is rich, with a growing presence in the WNBA.

Larry Tanenbaum and Teresa Resch lead the Toronto WNBA bid after MLSE backed out.

Women's basketball fans in Canada were woken up on Friday morning to the incredible news that Toronto would officially be getting a WNBA team. Based on reports from CBC's Shireen Ahmed, an official announcement is to come, but the expansion franchise is set to debut for the 2026 WNBA season.

The WNBA has been working hard to secure expansion franchises around North America as the league continues to boom in popularity. The league's 13th team will debut in the Bay Area in 2025, with a name announcement expected from Golden State any day now.

Toronto has long been top of mind for the WNBA to expand to, only amplified in recent years. With the news out and the team officially on its way north of the border, let's look back on the journey to how we got here.

Legacy of Canadian Women's Basketball

Canada's first Women's basketball program were World Champions in the 1920's.

To go back to the beginning of women's basketball in Canada, you have to start with the Edmonton Commercial Graduates, or "The Grads." This team, based in Edmonton, won 412 out of the 432 games they played in the team's 25-year lifespan.

The team won games all over the world, and were even dubbed World Champions. This was before Canada had an official basketball federation, and the team represented Canada at multiple tournaments.

Throughout the decades, more and more Canadian women have picked up a basketball and added to the legacy of Canadians in the sport. When the WNBA was created in 1997, it only took one year for the first Canadian to be drafted into the league. Kelly Boucher played for the Charlotte Sting in the league, but would not be the last Canadian to take the court in the WNBA.

As women's basketball has grown, the Canadian Women's National team has as well. The Senior women's program has made the past four Olympic Games for women's basketball, and are currently ranked fifth in the World by FIBA. They placed fourth in the World at the 2022 FIBA World Championships, and hopes are high as they head into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There are currently four Canadians in the WNBA. Kia Nurse plays for the LA Sparks, Bridget Carleton plays for the Minnesota Lynx, Laeticia Amihere for the Atlanta Dream, and Aaliyah Edwards for the Washington Mystics. With the sport growing everyday, and opportunities in Canada growing, there are more ballers on the up that will one day represent Canada in the WNBA.

WNBA Interest Grows in Toronto

The league tests interest in the market with the first ever WNBA Canada Game

With the WNBA growing year by year and becoming more accessible to watch on television, Canadian interest has shot up at an alarming rate. Toronto is and has been a sports epicenter for decades, and people were starting to wonder why that didn't yet apply to having a WNBA team in the market.

In 2023, the league tested interest in Toronto by holding a preseason exhibition game between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky in May. Tickets went on sale in March, and sold out Scotiabank Arena's 19,000 seats in under 20 minutes.

The day of the event, the event's merchandise sold out before halftime. The energy in the arena was electric, and fans were ecstatic to see a Canadian play when Carleton stepped onto the court for the Lynx. That day, the idea of having a WNBA team in Toronto went from a dream to a very plausible reality.

All this time, dedicated reporters and fans have been advocating for the league and women's sports in general in Canada. Despite the lack of interest from outlets, the difficulty in covering a league that's not in market, and the various other barriers to supporting a growing league - Canadians have been at the forefront of international WNBA support.

Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports Group Takes the Plunge

Toronto WNBA bid is led by former Raptors Vice President Teresa Resch

When the WNBA became serious about expansion in 2022 and 2023, people started to whisper about which cities would get the first new teams. Toronto was always top of mind on those lists, along with the Bay Area, Portland, Philadelphia, Denver, and other cities across North America.

With the long-standing history of MLSE's sports ventures in Toronto, it seemed like a fit for them to take on a WNBA team. It's also a little impossible to think of someone not affiliated with them doing it, as they hold ownership of a lot of the venues in the city that would be appropriate for the team to play in.

That's why it was incredibly disappointing in the fall of 2023 when it was announced that MLSE was no longer interested in moving forward with a WNBA bid. It almost seemed like hope was lost for fans in Toronto.

But, in March 2024, something peculiar happened. Toronto Raptors Vice President Teresa Resch, who sat close in rank to Masai Ujiri in the Raptors hierarchy and was important to the franchise... left her job. It was a quiet event, and many wondered why she would have left. The answer came days later when CBC's Shireen Ahmed reported that Resch was joining Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports Group to launch a new WNBA bid in the city.

Though MLSE as a whole did not want to move forward with the bid, it seems they gave MLSE Chairman Tanenbaum the go-ahead to do it on his own.

Now, a few months after that news broke, and another WNBA Canada Game under our belts (this time in Edmonton, Alberta), this news has now dropped. It seems like the WNBA has accepted Tannenbaum and Resch's bid, and will be going ahead with the Toronto WNBA Franchise.

Toronto's expansion team will mark the 14th team in the WNBA, and debut in 2026. There is no information yet on further staffing decisions, names, or anything else except that they will play at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

It's an exciting day for WNBA fans North of Border.