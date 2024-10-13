Key Takeaways Trent Alexander-Arnold was played at left-back in England's 3-1 victory against Finland.

The Liverpool full-back was dangerous going forward, but less impressive in defence.

Some England fans were impressed with his performance, while others believe he shouldn't play there for the Three Lions.

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance at left-back in England's 3-1 away win against Finland has fueled debate on social media. Lee Carsley's decision to move him to the left flank to accommodate Kyle Walker put all eyes on Trent and how he'd fare in the unfamiliar role.

Alexansder-Arnold was on the scoresheet, hitting a sensational free-kick that helped the Three Lions return to winning ways in the Nations League. This came after Jack Grealish's 17th-minute opener after Angel Gomes' clever ball put the Man City attacker one-on-one with Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold now has four goals and six assists in 32 appearances for England since his debut in June 2018.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice put the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute with a neat finish after linking up with second-half substitute Ollie Watkins. Arttu Hoskonen grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts, but it was a much-needed victory for England after their shock 2-1 loss to Greece midweek. The question on everybody's lips, though, is whether Alexander-Arnold succeeded in his first outing at left-back.

Alexander-Arnold's Shows Promise at Left-Back

The Liverpool star's versatility was put to the test

England fans pondered how Alexander-Arnold would perform at left back, with Carsley following Gareth Southgate's method of using the right back's versatility. His impressive run of form at club level means it's difficult to leave the 26-year-old out of the team.

Carsley touched on this before the Three Lions' clash with Finland, and the interim Three Lions coach expressed confidence in the Merseyside-born defender. He said:

"He's a multi-versatile defender but his role will be a little different to a conventional left-back. I've got a lot of confidence in Trent."

Alexander-Arnold played his way into Southgate's England camp after missing Euro 2020 due to injury. His former manager trialled him in midfield, but he struggled to win over fans, particularly in a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024.

Carsley hasn't opted to use the Premier League's top-assisting defender in midfield. He instead trusted the Real Madrid target to shine at left-back, and it was a solid outing that displayed attacking intent, finding his man with six of 10 long ball attempts. He started the move that led to Grealish's opener, but Finland targeted the makeshift left-back when going forward.

Alexander-Arnold's switch to the left resulted in some questionable moments at the back. He failed to win any of his three ground duels and lost possession 19 times. That said, he came to the fore with a stunning free-kick that the Anfield faithful will be all too familiar with. He also helped England control the game with 130 touches and 95 passes, the most of any player on the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold's Statistics vs Finland Minutes 90 Total shots 2 Accurate passes 95/110 (86%) Key passes 0 Touches 130 Successful dribbles 1/1 Accurate crosses 1/4 Ground duels won 3/3 Sofascore Rating 8.0

Fans Split on Alexander-Arnold's Left-Back Experiment

Carsley's experiment gets mixed reactions

Alexander-Arnold's outing as a left-back left fans split, and one has to wonder whether it's a plan that Carsley or a potential permanent future manager uses in the future. Some felt it was a positive display with one fan commenting: 'Trent plays on the right, most of the play goes through the right side. Trent plays on the left, most of the play goes through the left side. Change the position. Quality remains.' Another fan went as far as to suggest the Three Lions defender is more effective on the left:

"I love Trent at LB. He becomes such a massive goal threat compared to RB. This can be his long term position for England and give England the option of using Walker for defensive solidity.

On the flipside there were some who hit out at Carsley's experiment because they felt Alexander-Arnold should be prioritised at right-back given his age. One fan alluded to his long-term future with the national team, 'Absurd playing Trent at left-back. He's 26 so play him in the position he's going to play for the next six years or so'. Another said: "Trent is a right-back. Nothing more nothing less."

Ian Wright also admitted after the game that he wasn't sure if the experiment would continue, but did say that he still offered the same threat offensively. It will be interesting to see whether the positional switch continues when England are back in action next month against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.