Highlights The Cardinals selected Trey Benson at No. 66 for RB depth

Incumbent starting RB James Conner's productivity and health concerns prompted the pick.

Benson will likely provide speed as a backup to Conner for now.

With the 66th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected Trey Benson, a running back who spent his final two seasons with FSU. As their current starter, James Conner, enters what could potentially be his final season with the birds, the addition of Benson to the RB room provides some much-needed depth for Arizona.

Conner has proven himself to be productive. However, that production is often predicated on his ability to stay healthy, something he tends to struggle with when presented with a full workload. With their 28-year-old veteran clearly in need of a spell man, this pick makes perfect sense for the Cardinals.

Benson will bring speed and vitality with him, something that the Cardinals backfield has not seen in quite some time. However, given the premium of Conner's contract, in addition to his aforementioned productivity, it's not incredibly likely that Benson finds himself in a starting position.

Related 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 Winners and Losers The second and third rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft have come to a close. Here's who came out on top, and who's lagging behind.

Cardinals Draft First RB Since 2022

Draft position indicates that Arizona loves Benson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that the Cardinals were finally willing to spend some draft capital on the RB position is not being talked about enough. Benson is the first RB to be drafted by the team since Keaontay Ingram, who was drafted by the Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

The last time Arizona was willing to spend a third-round pick or higher was when they selected David Johnson with the 86th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, nearly a decade ago. Clearly, they see something that they like in Benson.

Having recorded 1,896 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns throughout his final two seasons in college, Benson is a standout talent that should serve just fine as a preliminary backup to a powerhouse runner like Conner. If Benson is able to keep the legs of Conner and his QB, Kyler Murray, relatively fresh, then it should come as no surprise to see the Cardinals find success in the run game this upcoming season.

Conner Saw Career Highs in 2023

The veteran rusher had his first 1,000 rushing yard season last year

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Drafting Benson may be a big deal for the Cardinals from a historical standpoint, but Conner is still worth starting. Given that this will be the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract, in addition to him posting a robust 5.0 YPC average last season, there's no reason to have the rookie usurp him just yet.

Despite playing in only 13 games throughout the 2023 regular season, Conner was still able to produce a career-best 1,040 rushing yards. There's plenty of gas left in the tank, the workload just needs to be more evenly distributed throughout the backfield.

James Conner 2023 Stats Category Conner Rushing Attempts 208 Rushing Yards 1,040 Rushing Touchdowns 7 Rushing Yards per Attempt 5.0 Rushing Yards per Game 80

While Benson may be a threat to Conner's volume, he's not likely to be a threat to his job for the 2024 season. The most likely scenario appears to be that both players thrive in a platoon-like situation, with Benson likely pushing for a starting position towards the end of the season as the Cardinals are forced to make a decision regarding Conner's future with the franchise.

Ultimately, Benson appears to be in a prime position to take over the Arizona backfield following the 2024 NFL regular season.

With the current state of the RB market, in addition to his age and relatively lengthy injury history, it seems unlikely that the Cardinals will be willing to offer Conner a new contract come next offseason. Should that prove to be the case, then it's wheels up and clear skies for Benson.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.