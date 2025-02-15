Arsenal managed to capitalise on Liverpool dropping points in their recent 2-2 draw with Everton by beating Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday afternoon – but fans have made their feelings clear about their makeshift three-man attacking constellation of Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri.

The north Londoners have been forced to field a weakened starting line-up for the majority of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign given their long line of injuries woes – which continues to worsen after the latest news concerning Kai Havertz.

Havertz reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during his side’s training camp in Dubai, which they were sent on following their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final. Gabriel Martinelli is also out of action.

Most notably, the long-term injury to Bukayo Saka – widely regarded as one of the best wingers in world football – has caused Arteta a constant headache throughout 2024/25. The London-born star last played in mid-December – a 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Arsenal's Makeshift Front Three and Their Performance

Nwaneri enjoyed 62 touches and was struck the woodwork twice

But who will be relied upon in the aforementioned trio’s absence? Against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s relegation-doomed Leicester City, there was a mixture of experience and youth in their starting front line as Arteta looked to strike a happy balance between the two.

Nwaneri has done his best to fill the boots of the injured Saka, who is six years his senior, and has been a revelation in north London this season. Tricky, fearless and willing to make a difference, the raw 17-year-old certainly has a bright future.

Against the Foxes, Nwaneri was the club’s standout star and, irrespective of his tender age, he struck the woodwork twice and managed to grab an assist in a mature performance on the right flank. Statistically, he was great and he also passed the eye test.

Successful in 88% (6/7) of his dribble attempts and thoroughly involved in play – as evidenced by his 62 touches – it's no surprise to see that London-born Nwaneri was involved in the majority of Arsenal's forward-thinking play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri is the youngest footballer to play in the Premier League – a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Sterling, who is the only player to feature for four different English clubs in the Champions League, flattered to deceive on the left-hand side and was hooked – in the 69th minute – as a result. Central midfielder Mikel Merino replaced him.

In just shy of 70 minutes, he let off zero shots, was accurate in 79% (19/24) of his passing and won just one of his six duels. Even more, he lost possession on 13 different occasions and, all round, struggled to be a difference-maker.

What’s the most chastening thing about Sterling’s substitution is that his replacement, Mikel Merino, scored both of his side’s goals in a midfielder-turned-poacher performance of dreams. If it wasn’t for their long list of injuries, it could have been his final foray in an Arsenal strip.

Winger-turned-striker Trossard, who is widely viewed as one of the most two-footed players in football right now, started down the middle but shifted towards the right following Merino's introduction as a makeshift talisman.

He may have plundered an assist, but his all-round approach was not what many supporters have come to expect of the versatile 41-cap, 10-goal Belgium international. He enjoyed just 27 touches of the ball and created the singular big chance.

Fans Unsure of Arteta’s Three-Man Selection

'17 year old Nwaneri our best attacker in a title race'