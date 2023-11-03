Highlights The Miami Dolphins, with a 6-2 record, are strong contenders for the Super Bowl, led by offensive powerhouse Tyreek Hill, who won AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

The Miami Dolphins are 6-2, currently tied for the best record in the AFC. It’s fair to say that these guys are definitely Super Bowl contenders, even if they haven't beaten a team with a winning record yet. This team is filled with offensive weapons, the most lethal of which is Tyreek Hill, who just won AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. He is having an incredible season, but that’s not surprising—it’s Tyreek Hill.

In Week 8 against the New England Patriots, Hill eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. He is the first player to surpass the 1,000-yard mark within the first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era. Hill ended the Week 8 win with eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season-long totals through eight weeks to 61 catches (2nd) for 1,014 yards (1st) and eight TDs (1st) on the season.

Hill is absolutely dominating the league with his legs. Fast is a bit of an understatement when talking about Hill; there’s not really a word that can quite capture how quick the man they call "Cheetah" really is. Every week the NFL puts out a list of the top five fastest ball carriers for that week and Hill has made the list four times in eight weeks. In Week 1 he managed to make the list twice—in first and second place, with speeds of 21.52MPH and 21.66MPH.

His top speed was in Week 5 with a whopping 22.01MPH, which is just under Usain Bolt's speed of 23.35 mph from his 9.58 100-meter dash in 2009. So, to put this in perspective, Tyreek Hill is in the same ballpark as the fastest man in the world when he was at his fastest. The craziest part is that it’s not just Hill who’s insanely fast, but the rest of Miami's skill players too.

A Miami player has made the fastest ball carriers list every week except for two. It's no coincidence that Hill is quick: he, along with Dolphins running backs Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane, were all track stars in college. In 2012, Hill represented the United States in the World Junior Championships, and they won Gold in the 4 x 100-meter race. Hill also won Bronze in the men’s 200-meter race.

So, the questions are, how exactly has he kept up this 2,000-yard pace? And what does he need to do to continue this trend? Well, Hill’s route running is phenomenal. But that’s nothing compared to what the guy can do when the ball is in his hands.

Yes, his speed is a big part of his success, but while track stars are just fast, Hill has both straight line speed, and insane quick-twitch ability. That combination makes him an extremely elusive player. The way that he can maneuver around defenders is top-notch. Hill is silky smooth with his jukes and spin moves.

Hill is usually wide open when he gets down the field and that’s because defenders cannot keep up with the 29-year-old once he turns on the after-burners. Speed or not, Hill's body control and hands are also excellent and largely underrated, as evidenced by his 70.1 catch percentage. This season, Hill hasn’t really had to worry about any acrobatic catches because his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is so accurate that the football is usually dropped right in Hill's bread basket.

Tyreek calls his shot

Hill is on track for the first ever 2,000-yard receiving season. The least surprised person about how well Tyreek Hill is playing in this campaign is Tyreek Hill. In July 2023 on his podcast “It Needed to Be Said,” he predicted that he would break 2,000 yards this season.

I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro. 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. ... 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl—we getting that. Believe that.

And both of those bucket list items are very much in reach for the outstanding wideout and his Dolphins. While a 2,000-yard season has never been accomplished by a receiver in the NFL, the closest a wide receiver ever came was when Calvin Johnson fell just 36 yards short when he put up 1,964 receiving yards in 2012.

Hill won his first Super Bowl in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs. In the 2022 offseason he was traded to the Dolphins and immediately made an impact in South Beach. He ended the 2022 campaign with 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven TDs. He already has more scores this season than he did all of last, and Hill predicted that during a press conference in June as well.

Last year, I was just out there balling. I was just out there just using all athleticism. Like, 'Here Tua, I'm going to be here and we're just going to do that.' So, this year should be a crazier year not only for me, but also for the other wideouts.

The Greatest Show on Surf

This season is indeed crazier than last for Miami. But of course, we cannot talk about Miami’s offense without mentioning the 70-point game. In Week 3 the Dolphins took on the Denver Broncos, and the Broncos defense would have probably done better if they hadn’t even shown up. Miami hung 70 on them. They were three points away from breaking the scoring record which was set by the New York Giants in 1966 when they scored 72 points against the Washington Redskins.

​​​​​Hill had 11 receptions in that game for 157 yards and one touchdown. The wide out has at least one TD in every game so far except the Week 4 loss against Buffalo. He has also had over 100 yards in five of eight games. While Hill sits atop the leaderboard for most receiving metrics this season, the same can be said for many of his teammtes.

Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards, touchdowns, and first downs. His running backs are league-leaders too, pacing the NFL in touchdowns (Mostert), yards per carry (Achane), 20+ yard runs (Achane), and 40+ yard runs (Achane). Hill's receiving sidekick, Jaylen Waddle, is no slouch either with 480 yards and three TDs on 37 catches this year. And did we mention they've allowed the third-fewest sacks on the year?

