Rory McIlroy gave his old clubs the ride of a lifetime in an Uber from South Florida to Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando to replace his current bag from TaylorMade that he hadn’t quite gelled with at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The Uber ride cost him $995 in total and would’ve been worth every penny as those same old, reliable clubs have been used again last week at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where he claimed the Players Championship, which has become known as ‘golf’s fifth major.’

The last-minute change came as a big surprise as he had only changed his clubs from his old Taylor-made Qi10 to the Qi35 the day before the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a short-lived change.

Rory McIlroy's Change of Clubs

An expensive Uber ride later and McIlroy was winning the Players Championship