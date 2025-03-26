Since the beginning of both their boxing careers on the 25th of August 2018, Logan and Jake Paul have taken the combat sports world by storm, albeit to the displeasure of many hardcore fans.

Despite the Paul brothers' bouts not being too appealing to the hardcore boxing audience or the purists, the facts are that their bouts generate huge amounts of interest on social media and draw huge amounts of money. Logan now seems done with the world of boxing and has his full focus on his WWE career, however, 'The Maverick,' in a newly released episode of his podcast, revealed that he was targeting another combat sports venture in 2024, which didn't end up happening.

Logan, during an episode of Impaulsive where he was joined by interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, revealed that he reached out to the UFC last year to show interest in fighting at UFC 300 and at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Paul obviously ended up not fighting at either of those events and the WWE superstar has revealed exactly what happened after he reached out to Dana White directly.

Dana White "Completely Ignored" Logan Paul's Text Expressing Interest in Fighting in the UFC

Paul showed interest in fighting at UFC 300 and UFC 306 at the Las Vegas Sphere