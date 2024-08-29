Key Takeaways The new era for the Champions League begins with a format that UEFA hopes will revitalise Europe’s elite competition.

36 teams will be competing for the coveted prize, with many superstars set to feature in the competition.

The most valuable squads for this season have been revealed, with Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen both featuring in the top 10.

The 2024/25 Champions League draw for the league phase was recently confirmed in Monaco ahead of the competition's return in September. Europe's elite competition has always seen the biggest stars of the sport take to the pitch as they look to get their hands on the coveted prize.

For many players and clubs, the opportunity to win the Champions League is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For the owners of a lot of these top clubs competing this season, they'll be throwing a lot of money at players in a bid to assemble the best team to win the competition. Here, we have ranked all 36 Champions League teams for the 2024/25 season based on the value of their squads.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Champions League has undergone a drastic revamp ahead of the 2024/25 edition which sees the number of matches in the new format increase from 125 to 189.

Related Champions League Power Rankings (2024/25) The 2024/25 Champions League is almost upon us - here's how likely every team is to lift the iconic trophy come the end of the season.

36-28

Celtic among the least valuable teams in the competition

Scottish side Celtic find themselves at the lower end of the list with their squad valued at €107 million. Traditionally, the club don't tend to splash big money in the market but have a squad capable enough of winning the league season after season. That said, it never seems to click in Europe's elite competition.

Brendan Rodgers' squad is valued the same as Champions League newcomers Brest. The French side qualified for the competition for the first time in their history after finishing third in Ligue 1 last season. Meanwhile, Bratislava sit bottom of the rankings with a squad value of €21 million, €40 million below the second bottom side, Sturm Graz.

The most valuable squads in the Champions League (36-28) Rank Club Squad value 36. Bratislava €21 million 35. Sturm Graz €61 million 34. Young Boys €63 million 33. Red Star €68 million 32. Dinamo Zagreb €72 million 31. Sparta Prague €75 million 30. Celtic €107 million 29. Brest €107 million 28. Club Brugge €137 million

27-19

Two-time winners Benfica miss out on the top 18

Portuguese giants Benfica have made a real habit of qualifying for the Champions League over the past decade or so. The two-time winners have the likes of Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo in their ranks - which has helped to raise a squad value of €339 million.

Despite winning the league fairly comfortably last season and continuing to have a star-studded team, PSV's squad value is equal to fellow Dutch side Feyenoord (€306 million). The two Dutch side's were the best in their nation last term, but might struggle against some of the bigger teams in the competition this term.

Having enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, Stuttgart, Bologna and Lille will be looking to impress on their return to the Champions League. While their respective squads are highly valuable in their leagues, it's not enough to get anywhere near the top 10 in Europe's elite competition.

The most valuable squads in the Champions League (27-19) Rank Club Squad value 27. Shakhtar €162 million 26. RB Salzburg €176 million 25. Girona €198 million 24. Lille €241 million 23. Bologna €268 million 22. Stuttgart €296 million 21. PSV €306 million 20. Feyenoord €306 million 19. Benfica €339 million

Related Every Champions League Winner Until 2103 Predicted by AI Real Madrid are predicted to win the Champions League 10 more times before 2103, but it's bad news for Arsenal fans.

18-10

Aston Villa sit in the top 10

Premier League side Aston Villa will be competing in the prestigious competition for the first time in over four decades this term. Based on the value of their squad, €610 million, the club deserve their seat among the top sides in Europe, with Ollie Watkins and co. able to cause any side problems. Unai Emery's squad is valued at €27 million more than Serie A and European powerhouse AC Milan and €29 million more than Juventus.

Despite signing both Julian Alvarez and Conor Gallagher from Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are a little way off the top 10 - with a squad value of €537 million. Last season's finalists trail behind them in 15th place, perhaps proving that money does not always guarantee success.

The most valuable squads in the Champions League (18-10) Rank Club Squad value 18. Monaco €364 million 17. Sporting CP €396 million 16. Atalanta €449 million 15. Borussia Dortmund €510 million 14. RB Leipzig €517 million 13. Atletico Madrid €537 million 12. Juventus €581 million 11. AC Milan €583 million 10. Aston Villa €610 million

9-1

Real Madrid have the most expensive squad in Europe

According to Transfermarkt, Real Madrid have the most valued squad in this season's competition, €1.34 billion. Los Blancos are the reigning champions after defeating Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the final back in June.

With the core of the side still at the club, the Spanish club have only added to their talent-laden squad after signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG. Considering Ballon d'Or contenders Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr are also currently plying their trade for Real, it's no surprise to see them clinch top spot.

Meanwhile, Premier League sides Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two other teams whose squads are worth over a billion, €1.27 billion and €1.2 billion respectively. PSG and Bayern Munich complete the top five, while Arne Slot's Liverpool sit comfortably in sixth, with a squad value of €913 million - €38 million more than Barcelona.

The most valuable squads in the Champions League (9-1) Rank Club Squad value 9. Bayer Leverkusen €652 million 8. Inter Milan €674 million 7. Barcelona €875 million 6. Liverpool €913 million 5. Bayern Munich €947 million 4. PSG €969 million 3. Arsenal €1.2 billion 2. Manchester City €1.28 billion 1. Real Madrid €1.34 billion