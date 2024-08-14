Highlights J.J. McCarthy's injury doesn't change Vikings' 2024 plans.

Sam Darnold is locked in as the QB1 after McCarthy's injury.

With the supporting cast at his disposal, Darnold just has to avoid making mistakes.

Well, that didn't last very long, did it?

After an impressive debut performance in the Minnesota Vikings first preseason game, the hype train surrounding rookie J.J. McCarthy was palpable, with many suggesting head coach Kevin O'Connell forego his plan to start the season with Sam Darnold in favor of throwing the rookie into the fire.

Whether O'Connell was ever considering that will remain forever unknown, as his decision was made for him on Wednesday when it was announced that the meniscus tear McCarthy suffered would require major surgery to repair the ligament, forcing him to sit out his entire rookie season.

The Vikings didn't have huge hopes for 2024 anyway, but now that their potential franchise QB is out of the picture for this season, how can Minnesota and its new unquestioned QB1, Darnold, cope with the loss?

Sam Darnold Was Expected to be Vikings QB1

The journeyman has been taking first-team reps all summer

Darnold arrived in the Twin Cities just a few weeks before McCarthy when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal on the first day of free agency. He's been in line to start Week 1 ever since, even after McCarthy was drafted, as Darnold has taken all but two of the first-team snaps this offseason, and started the preseason game as well.

Minnesota clearly saw something that they liked in Darnold based on his recent performances... because it couldn't have been his Jets tape that convinced the Vikes' brass that he could be a bridge starter for them.

Selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, Darnold's three-year tenure with the New York Jets thereafter was just the latest in a long line of QB busts for the green team from the Big Apple. During that three-year tenure, he was arguably the worst starting QB in football, though New York's lack of support surely didn't help him either.

Darnold QB Ranks 2018-2020 (20 Qualified QBs) Category Darnold Rank Yards/Game 213.1 Last Completion % 59.8 Last Pass TDs 45 Last INT % 3.2 Last Yards/Attempt 6.6 Last Passer Rating 78.6 Last Wins 13 19th

He threw more interceptions than TDs in both 2020 and 2021, and after he lost the Carolina Panthers training camp QB competition to Baker Mayfield in 2022, it seemed he might be done in the NFL.

However, after Mayfield failed to impress and Darnold returned from injury, he had arguably his best six-game stretch in the NFL to cap the 2022 campaign, going 4-2 (his best winning percentage to date) while putting up career-highs in a number of categories, including:

TD % - 5.0

INT % - 2.1

Yards/Attempt - 8.2

Passer Rating - 92.6

And he did all that with D.J. Moore as the lone quality pass-catcher on the team.

However, it wasn't enough to keep him in Carolina, who wanted to grab a top QB in the 2023 draft. Instead, he signed on for a year in San Francisco as Brock Purdy 's backup, putting up a solid 300-yard performance in the meaningless, final game of the regular season.

Clearly, Darnold can sling the rock and move the ball when he doesn't have the pressure and expectations of a top three pick in New York weighing him down.

If he can put up career-bests with Moore, Terrace Marshall, and Shi Smith as his top weapons, imagine what he can do with the murderer's row of skill position players employed by the Vikings.

Defense & Skill Players Will Need to Step Up

Minnesota has the supporting cast to make Darnold's life easier

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While McCarthy wasn't expected to play all 17 games and set the world on fire as a rookie in 2024, there's no doubting that he was drafted into the best possible situation for a rookie signal caller—or a journeyman looking for his breakout—in Minnesota.

First off, O'Connell is the most exciting young offensive mind and play-caller not named Shanahan or McDaniels. He's clearly a genius when it comes to offensive schemes and play-calling, but he's also a relatively young head coach (39 years old) that can relate to his players due to his youth as well as his experience as an NFL QB himself. He's a rare mixed breed of player's coach and x's and o's guru.

On top of that, the Vikings have one of the best weapons caches in the NFL. The main reason for that, obviously, is Justin Jefferson , arguably the best WR in football and one of the few wideouts for whom you could make a legitimate case to be first player at that position to win an MVP award.

Behind Jefferson, the Vikings have one of the most exciting deep threats in the league in Jordan Addison, who was able to develop much quicker as a rookie thanks to Jefferson's seven-game absence due to injury. Jefferson and Addison are both elite athletically, and Jefferson is especially good at creating separation, which is a QB's best friend.

While his recovery timeline remains murky, the team will get T.J. Hockenson back, and he is just the guy that Darnold needs to stay cool and calm, because the tight end loves to work the middle of the field and his hands are reliable as they come. Believe it or not, there has not been a better receiving tight end—apart from Travis Kelce —than Hockenson since 2022.

Hockenson TE Ranks Since 2022 Category Hockenson Rank Targets 256 2nd Receptions 181 3rd Yards 1,874 2nd TDs 11 T-4th 1st Downs 92 2nd Catch % 70.7 19th Drop % 4.3 19th

Minnesota's running game, which was bottom five in the league last year, will also need to see a boost. New arrival Aaron Jones will have a chip on his shoulder after he was dropped by the division-rival Green Bay Packers , and the veteran's still got a lot of juice. Ty Chandler flashed some exciting potential in the backfield last year as well.

Perhaps most importantly for Darnold and the Vikings' success is the other side of the ball, where defensive coordinator Brian Flores has lost several key defensive backs already. Minnesota recently made a trade to acquire a new CB in Nahshon Wright, but he's largely unproven, like most of the team's defensive backs.

With a weaker secondary than they were hoping for, Flores will have to keep up his insane blitzing tendencies to reduce the opposition's time to stand in the pocket and analyze the field. With the addition of Jonathan Greenard and the drafting of Dallas Turner for the pass-rush, as well as a complete overhaul at the linebacker position, Minnesota's front seven will be a strength.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Vikings DC Brian Flores leaned heavily on his blitz packages in 2023, leading the league with a 51.5 blitz rate, meaning he blitzed more often than not. In fact, he blitzed more often than anyone in recorded NFL history, as his 348 blitzes rank tied for 1st all-time. (2021 Buccaneers)

Darnold is in a great spot here, and if he can simply limit mistakes and provide his elite weapons with enough opportunities, the Vikings will be in the mix for a Wild Card spot, and no one will be thinking about McCarthy's injury until 2025.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.