Key Takeaways The Warriors could contend for the NBA title by acquiring Jimmy Butler to complement Stephen Curry's skills.

Butler is disgruntled with the Heat, and could be seeking a trade to bolster his championship aspirations.

A proposed blockbuster trade involving Andrew Wiggins and other assets could bring Butler to Golden State.

The Golden State Warriors may not be a title favorite heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, but with Stephen Curry still seemingly at the top of his game, the franchise could be one big move away from competing for a fifth championship.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported last month that the Warriors "remain well-positioned for a trade upgrade" to give Curry one last shot at a title before the true twilight years of his career set in.

Golden State has had a transformative offseason, letting longtime shooting guard Klay Thompson walk in free agency, replacing him with sharpshooter Buddy Hield . The Dubs also bolstered their bench with the additions of veterans Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton , to compliment their crop of promising young players.

The Warriors reportedly had their eye on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen earlier this summer, but the Jazz's hardball tactics have all but killed the market for the talented Finnish big man.

But a new big fish has entered the field of play.

On Friday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Warriors have called the Miami Heat about Jimmy Butler .

“Jimmy Butler's going to be a free agent next summer. Didn't get an extension done. The Warriors have interest there and probably made a couple calls [to Miami] this summer.”

As Amick points out, Butler's future in Miami is uncertain, and having still not won an NBA title at the age of 35, will likely relish the opportunity to join a team with greater championship aspirations than the Heat currently have.

Butler Looking For Way Out of Miami?

Star seemingly at odds with Heat management

Butler's relationship with Miami's front office has become frosty of late, as the 14-year NBA veteran looks to cash in on what is likely to be the last big payday of his playing career.

The former Marquette standout is still under contract with the Heat until 2025-26, for which he has a player option at $52.4 million, as part of the three-year, $146 million contract extension Butler signed with Miami ahead of last season.

Pat Riley seems to be unwilling to splurge on the 35-year-old, however, likely hesitant about committing so much money to a star who has shown an inability to remain healthy for a whole season.

Jimmy Butler - Season Stats With Heat Category 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 GP 58 52 57 64 60 PTS 19.9 21.5 21.4 22.9 20.8 REB 6.7 6.9 5.9 5.9 5.3 AST 6.0 7.1 5.5 5.3 5.0 FG% 45.5 49.7 48.0 53.9 49.9 3PT% 24.4 24.5 23.3 35.0 41.4

Butler has expressed interest in remaining in Miami, claiming in May that he "feels at home" in South Florida .

“I feel at home, man. I really care about the city, I really care about the people in this city. Miami has embraced me. They’ve wanted me to bring them something they haven’t done since LeBron, D-Wade and C-Bosh. And I want to do that. So as soon as I get this knee back right, I’m right back on they ass and everybody know it.”

Riley came down hard on Butler after the face of the franchise made some bold statements following the Heat's disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round.

"If you're not on the court playing against Boston or playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut.”

The Heat seem to be switching their focus from Butler to star center Bam Adebayo , who is fresh off a gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and a spot on the All-Defensive First Team last season.

Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million extension in late June, possibly spelling a passing of the torch as the face of the franchise .

How the Warriors Can Acquire Butler

Blockbuster trade would require many moving parts

The Warriors' current cap situation does limit their ability to pull off big trades, but we've come up with a mock trade that we believe would satisfy both parties, giving Golden State the superstar they're missing to re-open their championship window.

Warriors Receive Heat Receive Jimmy Butler ($48.7M) Andrew Wiggins ($26.2M) Gary Payton II ($9.1M) Kevon Looney ($8.0M) Kel'el Ware ($4.6M) Jonathan Kuminga ($7.6M) Gui Santos ($1.8M)

Jonathan Kuminga would be the main asset in the return for Butler, as the 21-year-old has seen his value skyrocket after a strong third season in the NBA, in which he averaged career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.2). Kuminga will have a player option following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, and is reportedly seeking a max extension — something the Warriors aren't necessarily prepared to offer the 2021 lottery pick .

To make the money work, the Warriors would have to part ways with Andrew Wiggins and his $26.2 million salary. While Wiggins is coming off a couple of difficult seasons, the wing could be a good fit in Erik Spoelstra's system in a simpler role.

Gary Payton II has become somewhat expendable in Golden State with the emergence of Brandin Podziemski , but would be a strong addition to Miami's defense-first approach to winning.

The Warriors would also have to part ways with center Kevon Looney to make the deal work, but would recoup 2024 15th overall pick Kel'el Ware in the trade, replacing Looney with a younger pivot to join their young core.

It may be bold, but it's doable if the Warriors can sell themselves on Jimmy Butler.