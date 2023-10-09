Highlights 50 Cent has shockingly agreed to sponsor a Welsh under-14 girls' football team, AFC Rumney, with his name and G-Unit logo on their kits.

This sponsorship is a massive deal for a grassroots club like AFC Rumney, as funding can be hard to come by at that level.

The sponsorship came about because one of the players' fathers had a past working relationship with 50 Cent, leading to the request for sponsorship.

With the success of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover at Wrexham, it seems there are a few celebrities who want to get in on the action and get involved with football. LeBron James invested in Liverpool, Michael B. Jordan decided to invest in Bournemouth and Tom Brady has done the same with Birmingham City. The latest name to take an interest, though, is American hip-hop artist 50 Cent who has shockingly agreed to sponsor a Welsh under-14 girls team in Cardiff.

That's right, you read that, 50 Cent is sponsoring an under-14 girls' football team. It's got to be one of the wildest partnerships we've ever seen but was announced recently, with the superstar's name and G-Unit logo now emblazoned on their away kits for all to see. The side, AFC Rumney, are all said to be thrilled with the deal and will wear the new shirts featuring his sponsorship for the first time next week in their first away game of the season.

READ MORE: 11 celebrities involved in football as Rafa Nadal eyes Real Madrid presidency

Not only that but he's also sponsored their training kits as well. The news is huge for a grassroots club like AFC Rumney. At that level, funding can be hard to come by, so having a superstar like 50 Cent pay for their shirts and training kits is massive. It will only bring a positive impact to the side. How on earth did the sponsorship ever come about, though? Well, the club's manager, Richie Brown, has explained it all.

According to Brown, it was actually a past working relationship between 50 Cent and one of the players' fathers that made the sponsorship possible. While he didn't reveal any names, the manager revealed that one of the parents worked with the rapper on a recent tour and after some prodding by some of the other parents, approached him with the request to sponsor the side.

No one really expected him to agree to do so, but thought it was worth asking anyway. Surprisingly, he was up for it. Whether he's been watching Welcome to Wrexham or not remains to be seen, but 50 Cent was more than happy to sponsor the team and immediately paid for the away shirts and had his name and logo designed onto them.

It didn't stop there, with Brown admitting: "He sponsored our away kit first of all, and then we were a little bit cheeky. We asked for a little bit more, and he sponsored us again for our tracksuits."

The team haven't interacted with the hip-hop artist, but Brown has hopes he'll record a video message for the girls, saying: "We're going to get a few photos taken and sent over to him, then hopefully he can give us a good luck video or something to acknowledge it all."

The players, but also the parents are incredibly excited about the situation and there's been a hugely positive atmosphere surrounding the team ever since the sponsorship was announced. Following a promotion last year, the side will be hoping that 50 Cent's sponsorship, which has brought about positive results so far off the pitch, will be just as successful on it.