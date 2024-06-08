Highlights The new WNBA Commissioner's Cup format mirrors the NBA's In-season Tournament focus.

WNBA teams play five games within two weeks; the top conference winners advance to the championship on June 25.

The defending Commissioner's Cup champions, New York Liberty, have already booked their ticket for the championship.

With the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in full swing, it is important to know how the tournament works. This is especially relevant with the recent changes to the structure of the outing.

When speaking about the new design, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the following about the new format and the intent behind it:

“We believe it is time to introduce a new, streamlined format for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup… The newly designed, concentrated structure for this in-season tournament adds an increased sense of urgency and excitement as we place a particular spotlight on Eastern and Western Conference Commissioner’s Cup play in a two-week window near the tip-off of our regular season.” - Cathy Engelbert

The tournament has already been around for three seasons, but its recent changes suggest that the league intends for it to remain a fixture of the WNBA going forward. Here’s a look at how the tournament works, and how it differs from its previously-formatted counterpart.

How the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Works

The new format leans heavily on the NBA’s newest addition to the regular season

With the season set for a new format for the tournament, it could be confusing for fans who aren’t familiar. Fans of the NBA in-season tournament, however, will notice a lot of similarities.

The WNBA 2024 Commissioner’s Cup lasts from June 1 to 13. Each team will play five games against other teams in their respective conferences (30 total), including either three home games and two away games, or two home games and three away games. The team in each conference with the best winning percentage in Cup games will then compete in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship, which will be on June 25.

The winning team of the Championship game will be rewarded with a $500,000 prize pool, along with $120,000 worth of cryptocurrency contributed by main-sponsor Coinbase ($5,000 for each player in the game) and the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup trophy. All games played in the tournament, as well as statistics recorded, will count towards the teams’ and players' regular season records.

If there is a tie between teams qualifying for the championship, the tie will be broken by either team's record in cup games, point differential (if teams have the same record), total points scored (if teams have the same record and point differential), or highest winning percentage in all conference games played (if teams have the same record, point differential, and total points scored). If the teams still happen to line up symmetrically when including their total winning percentage within their conference, the tie will be broken by a random draw.

This differs from the old format, which included each team playing 10 games (totaling 60). The teams who competed in the championship game were still determined by winning percentage, but the tournament was overall a much heftier affair.

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship History Season Champions Opponent 2021 Seattle Storm Conneticut Sun 2022 Las Vegas Aces Chicago Sky 2023 New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces

With a different champion crowned each season, it’s anyone’s guess as to which team will take home the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship trophy this year.

The New York Liberty, last year's Commissioner's Cup champions, are ready to defend their crown after they already booked the Eastern Conference spot in the championship game. The Western Conference spot, meanwhile, is still very much up for grabs.

Which team from the West will challenge the reigning WNBA Commissioner's Cup champs?