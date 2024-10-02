UFC 307 has two intriguing titles at the top of the bill, but before gold is on the line to close out the night, 2x UFC title challenger, Stephen Thompson, steps in against another young killer. Thompson has never shied away from challenging himself. Since switching over to MMA, the former 57-0 kickboxing phenom has been able to carve out a tremendous UFC career as well.

Standing across from the striking specialist will be Joaquin Buckley, who is known for his brilliant knockouts at middleweight. Since moving down to welterweight, the young contender has rattled off four impressive victories. The fight between Thompson and Buckley is a classic young vs old match up, but the longtime vet sees himself coming out on top one way or another.

Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley

Event: UFC 307, Location: Salt Lake City, Utah, Streaming: ESPN+

Though Thompson-Buckley isn’t on the main pay-per-view portion of the event, the UFC often slots an amazing fight right before the main card in hopes of generating more excitement and potentially more buys. This fighter-style pairing is sure to be fireworks, as both men have rarely been in a boring fight throughout their careers.

It’s a challenge that Thompson welcomes. It could be assumed that Thompson is being sent out to pasture to keep building a younger and extremely marketable fighter in Buckley, but the South Carolina native isn’t buying that narrative. Thompson is in full warrior mindset ahead of Saturday night:

“Number one: I got the experience. Number two: I have patience. … This guy has the tendency to start rushing you. Or, if you hit him once he wants to get that pay back so he’ll rush in. so my goal is to be patient, waiting for that. Man, I've fought some of the toughest guys in the division. And I know that I can go five, five minute rounds with anybody in this division and keep on going. My mindset in this fight is: I’m either coming back with my shield or back on it.”

Thompson Isn't Ready To Retire

Wonderboy believes that he is the tougher fighter

Joaquin Buckley’s rise has been meteoric. The entire sports world was introduced to the talented fighter back in 2020, when he performed one of the most insane knockouts in combat sports history:

Following that viral victory, the Missouri native has had a focus from the company on building him into a star. Buckley couldn't live up to the hype and was having an up and down battle at 185-pounds, but since he made the move down a weight class, he’s undefeated. Buckley is not camera shy either, and with a win over a legend like Wonderboy his brand could reach new heights.

Thompson believes he can put a halt to the win-streak: