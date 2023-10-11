Highlights Arsenal and Tottenham are leading the Premier League with 20 points each, while Manchester City are in third place after losing to Arsenal.

The Premier League table would look different if games ended at 90 minutes, with Tottenham dropping down the table.

No added time wouldn't help some teams, though, with clubs like Burnley and Sheffield United still in the relegation zone.

All 20 Premier League teams have now reached the eight-game mark and as we head into the second international break of the 2023/24 campaign, north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the way, both on 20 points. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are sat in third spot after narrowly losing 1-0 to the Gunners on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool – who are looking to regain their status in the Champions League slots – are just one point behind the treble winners. Occupying the three places in the relegation zone are Premier League newbies Sheffield United and Burnley and south coast outfit Bournemouth, with another 13 teams floating in between the summit and the foot of the rankings.

As instated by the Premier League at the start of the campaign, referees were ordered to crack down on time-wasting and have, therefore, extended the length of injury-time in accordance to the time spent after a goal, a substitution, injury or set-piece. That in turn has led to a few late winners deep into added time, which might not have happened last season. For example, a Scott McTominay-inspired injury-time performance from Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United against Brentford which saw the midfielder bag two goals in the 93rd and 97th minute, respectively, may not have come to fruition if the new rules were not in place.

And that got us thinking: how would the Premier League table look if all games were called on the 90-minute mark? We've taken a look on Transfermarkt to see which teams have benefitted and lost out the most in added time. Read on to see how your favourite team would be faring.

20 Burnley – 4 points

Actual position: 18th

Actual points: 4 points

Unfortunately for those of a Turf Moor persuasion, Vincent Kompany and his players would still find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle, despite the season still being in its embryonic stages. There's no change to their points total, but they do drop down two places with the absence of added time.

19 Sheffield United – 4 points

Actual position: 20th

Actual points: 1 point

Three points were snatched from the Blades' grasp as Tottenham produced a marvellous finish to a game which they – realistically - deserved to win. However, the difference it has made on their league position is not too worrying given that they would only be a position higher and still – alongside Burnley – nervous about their status as a topflight side.

18 Luton Town – 4 points

Actual position: 17th

Actual points: 4 points

At present, the Kenilworth Road outfit are out of the drop zone, albeit with not much breathing space. But they would be one place lower (in 18th) if games weren’t played past the 90-minute mark, thanks to a result involving Bournemouth. Rob Edwards will be hoping for better fortunes come the end of the season.

17 Bournemouth – 5 points

Actual position: 19th

Actual points: 3 points

That poetically leads us onto the south coast side themselves, whose promising three points away from home against Brentford was reduced to one as Bees talisman Bryan Mbeumo mustered a 93rd-minute equaliser. That win would’ve boosted them up by two places as they would have leapfrogged Luton and Burnley.

16 Everton – 7 points

Actual position: 16th

Actual points: 7 points

Everton have endured a tough start to 2023/24, though their supporters will be pleased to know that no 90+ minutes would’ve altered their below-par early embers of the campaign. Sean Dyche will be hoping that the Toffees are not on the receiving end of any late drama, and that they pick up a few more wins between now and the end of the campaign.

15 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 8 points

Actual position: 14th

Actual points: 8 points

If the 90th minute did in fact mark the end of Premier League fixtures, the Old Gold would only find themselves one place lower than they actually are, but not by their own doing. The only difference is that they would’ve conceded the solitary goal less as Hugo Bueno’s injury-time own goal would be dismissed.

14 Nottingham Forest – 9 points

Actual position: 13th

Actual points: 9 points

Steve Cooper and his Tricky Trees outfit would be one place worse off in the Premier League if the 90-minute cut-off point came into play but their win, draw, loss, goal difference and points tally would see no difference.

13 Brentford – 9 points

Actual position: 15th

Actual points: 7 points

Brentford, thanks to McTominay’s unforeseen brace in injury-time, have lost two points more than they would’ve done if all games ended on 90 minutes. Despite their last-ditch heartbreak on the weekend, it has made no difference to their league standing. Silver linings, eh.

12 Manchester United – 10 points

Actual position: 10th

Actual points: 12 points

Ten Hag and his players have mustered an extra two points thanks to two pieces of McTominay magic in traditional ‘Fergie Time’ fashion – and given how their season has panned out so far, those points can be considered key in their league position. The heat will now be eased as they sit just five points off the top four.

11 Fulham – 11 points

Actual position: 12th

Actual points: 11 points

Little to no changes for Fulham as they would be one spot better off but still on a bland 11 points. The Craven Cottage-based side have not exactly filled their injury-time with excitement in 2023/24, having not scored or conceded in that period.

10 Chelsea – 11 points

Actual position: 11th

Actual points: 11 points

Nothing changes for the boys from west London either as nothing too exciting has happened in extra-time since Mauricio Pochettino took over at the helm. That can be taken as both a good and a bad thing, with Chelsea failing to keep up with the other teams at the top of the league table despite their heavy spending.

9 Crystal Palace – 13 points

Actual position: 9th

Actual points: 12 points

It took a late turnaround from Aston Villa in mid-September for the Eagles to lose sight of all three points, but it happened. Three goals in the space of 14 minutes between the 87th and 101st minute saw Crystal Palace all the spoils and then even just a share.

8 West Ham United – 14 points

Actual position: 7th

Actual points: 14 points

West Ham – despite being on the same number of points – would be just one rank below by virtue of other teams around them. The Irons have made a great start to the new season under David Moyes, bouncing back after a poor showing in the league last year.

7 Aston Villa – 14 points

Actual position: 5th

Actual points: 16 points

Villa were trailing 1-0 against Crystal Palace in mid-September until John Duran equalised three minutes shy of the 90-minute mark. But Unai Emery’s underdogs were not done there as Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey both chipped in during injury-time to run out 3–1 victors but more importantly, to earn those extra two points.

6 Newcastle United – 14 points

Actual position: 8th

Actual points: 13 points

Eddie Howe’s side had a share of the spoils nicked off them when Darwin Núñez scored the winner in the dying embers of their contest, hence why they have one point less. Other than that, no 90+ minute events would have altered how their campaign look after eight games.

5 Tottenham Hotspur – 15 points

Actual position: 1st

Actual points: 20 points

Tottenham are one team that can count themselves lucky that the Premier League have not introduced a bizarre 90-minute rule yet. On two occasions this season, Ange Postecoglou’s high-flyers have produced a scintillating comeback, against Sheffield United and Liverpool. Should time have been called after 90 minutes of play, they would be sitting outside the Champions League slots and not prettily at the top of the table like they are.

4 Brighton & Hove Albion – 16 points

Actual position: 6th

Actual points: 16 points

Brighton’s points tally would not have been affected, though Evan Ferguson’s misery-compiler against Luton would’ve been chalked off given he scored their fourth of the game five minutes into injury-time. Despite the lack of late drama, Roberto De Zerbi will want to see his side get back to winning ways after they failed to win their last two Premier League fixtures.

3 Liverpool – 16 points

Actual position: 4th

Actual points: 17 points

So far in 2023/24, Liverpool have lost and gained points after the 90-minute mark. Reds forward Nunez grabbed a 93rd minute winner against Newcastle United to earn two extra points, while Joel Matip’s own goal – to put Spurs 2-1 up in their controversy-filled contest – lost them just the one. They’d be one place better off, albeit purely on goal difference.

2 Arsenal – 18 points

Actual position: 2nd

Actual points: 20 points

Arsenal were level with Manchester United heading into injury-time in their September affair but two late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus salvaged all the spoils, hence why sit on 20 points, and not 18, going into the October international break. Like the real table, they would be level on points with the team in first.

1 Manchester City – 18 points

Actual position: 3rd

Actual points: 18 points

Pep Guardiola’s side would be in pole position if all games had been stopped at the 90-minute mark. Instead, they reside in third place, though they are just two points behind the league leaders, Arsenal and Spurs. None of their games in particular would have been affected, however. It is those in front of them in the actual Premier League rankings that will be counting their lucky stars.