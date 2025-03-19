John Cena shocked the wrestling world earlier this month as he brutally attacked Cody Rhodes at the end of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada. Cena won the Elimination Chamber match and set up a WWE Championship match with the current champion as he bids to win a record-breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41.

During his celebrations, Rhodes came out to congratulate the veteran before being interrupted by music superstar Travis Scott and The Rock. Leading up to the Elimination Chamber event, The Rock had asked Cody to become "his champion" and interrupted the celebrations to get his answer. After Rhodes brutally declined, Cena, looking ecstatic, embraced him. However, it was during this embrace that Cena's facial expression changed. Following a signal from The Rock, the 16-time world champion delivered a low blow to Rhodes, turning heel and sending the wrestling world into chaos.

John Cena's Heel Promo Against WWE Fans

Cena blamed the WWE Universe for his change of attitude