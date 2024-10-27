Arsenal secured a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening, and left back Oleksandr Zinchenko had a fantastic response to Mikel Arteta opting to bring on Myles Lewis-Skelly ahead of him in the closing stages of the game at the Emirates.

The Gunners initially took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes courtesy of a goal from Bukayo Saka. Liverpool responded quickly, however, as Virgil van Dijk headed them back on level terms.

Before half time, Arteta’s side were able to get themselves back in front, but a late equaliser from Mohamed Salah meant the points were shared. More concerning for Arsenal was the fact both Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were forced off in the second half due to injuries, but Zinchenko had a fantastic response when Arteta opted to replace the latter with youngster Lewis-Skelly, as reported by football.london’s Kaya Kaynak:

“Timber down injured. Lewis-Skelly being readied. In fairness to him Zinchenko applauds the 18y/o as he runs past him down the touchline.”

Lewis-Skelly is a product of Arsenal’s academy, and he only made his senior debut last month in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City, when he also replaced Timber. Zinchenko, on the other hand, joined the Gunners from City in the summer of 2022 and is one of the more experienced figures in the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinchenko has made just two Premier League appearances this season, but did miss a number of weeks with a calf injury

The draw means Manchester City return to the summit of the league table and now sit one point clear of Liverpool in second. Arsenal are in third, but are four points behind their nearest rivals.

Arsenal are in Carabao Cup action midweek against Preston North End, and they then travel to face Newcastle United away in the Premier League. Inter Milan are their next opponent in the Champions League in early November.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 27/10/24).