Highlights Howard Webb has said that removing VAR from the Premier League would be foolish, as it has successfully rectified almost 40 clear errors this season alone.

While Webb acknowledged that delays can be frustrating, he argued that they are sometimes unavoidable when diligently using VAR to protect the game from errors.

Webb disagreed with the idea that refereeing standards are at an all-time low, stating that perceptions have changed due to increased scrutiny, and there are positive initiatives in place to improve officiating.

Howard Webb has given Premier League fans an update on the future of VAR. The legendary referee, who is now the PGMOL's chief refereeing officer, has been at the helm whilst the use of technology gets scrutinized more than ever.

There have been a number of controversial VAR decisions in the Premier League since its introduction. It has left many disenchanted with the negative impact it has left on the game. Not only that, but the lengthy delays have also led to fans at home and in the stadiums being frustrated.

Speaking to the BBC, Webb has now issued a statement as to whether there could be plans to see VAR be scrapped in the Premier League.

Read more: The three new areas FIFA are now considering giving VAR more power over​​​​​​​

Howard Webb defends VAR

During the interview, the 52-year-old stated that there were no plans in place to remove VAR, claiming that to do so would be 'foolish.' Webb reiterated that the technology was doing more good than harm, telling the BBC:

"It would be foolish to take away a tool that can remove clear errors from the game - almost 40 this season. Usually we have seen around 100 situations rectified through the use of VAR. Why would you want to take that away and leave those errors in the game? "We are always looking for ways we can improve the use of it, through consistent application in the subjective world that football is and the enhanced use of technology. I understand delays can cause frustration, but sometimes they are unavoidable when you are doing the job diligently. "It protects the game from some clear errors and the thought of going into some big games without that facility there. I don't think many referees would want that."

He also disagreed with the idea that refereeing standards "have never been lower". He explained:

"I don't agree with that. People can have a fond recollection of the past. The game is spoken about and scrutinised more and is probably less forgiving than ever. That factors into people's perceptions. "There have been errors that live large. We have to accept that. I always hold my hands up if I get something wrong. Over time, you work to reduce them. But the reality is pretty positive. "Some of the initiatives in place through extra investment take some time to permeate through. We have seen officials come out of the development group taking charge of their first Premier League games. That is happening at every level."

This wasn't the only topic that Webb discussed with the BBC. He also offered support to Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler after he was punched by a club president following a game earlier this week, which caused a momentary pause in Turkish football. This has led to a debate on what sanctions would be appropriate in combating violence in football.

VAR mistakes this season

The performance and effect of VAR has been scrutinized more in the 2023/2024 season than ever before. There have already been at least two high-profile cases where teams have received apologies from the PGMOL regarding wrong decisions made both on the pitch and by VAR.

Gary O'Neil revealed that he was given an apology by Jon Moss after his Wolves side were refused a late penalty at Old Trafford. During their opening game of the season, mammoth striker Sasa Kalajdzic was wiped out by Andre Onana. Just over a month later, Luiz Diaz's goal for Liverpool at Tottenham was wrongfully ruled out. Replays showed that Diaz was clearly onside, but VAR official Darren England reported back to the referee that the check was complete, and that he agreed with the onfield decision. What he didn't know was that the linesman had flagged Diaz for being offside.

These mistakes will likely irk already disgruntled fans further. The Express reported in 2022 that 64 per cent of fans said in a survey that they would like to see VAR removed from the game. Given that this was before some of the high-profile incidents we just mentioned, the number doesn't seem likely to have decreased over the last 12 months.