Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton & Hove Albion for a second yellow, and former referee Howard Webb has now given his verdict on the decision.

The English midfielder was given his marching orders a few weeks ago, subsequently missing the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur due to suspension, for nudging the ball before Joel Veltman went to take a free-kick.

The referee produced a second yellow card as Rice prevented play from restarting, sparking mass debate in the football world. Arsenal supporters were understandably disappointed after they failed to win the game, and former referee Webb has now given his opinion on the decision.

Howard Webb Agrees With Rice Red Card

The referee had 'no choice'

Reacting to the incident with former Liverpool forward Michael Owen live on Sky Sports, Webb suggested that the referee had no choice but to send Rice off against Brighton...

"I don't think he's got any choice but to send him off."

Rice's 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Arsenal Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,232 2nd Goals 7 5th Assists 8 3rd Pass success rate (%) 90.7 5th Tackles per game 2.2 1st Interceptions per game 1.2 1st Overall rating 7.38 2nd

The decision from referee Chris Kavanagh has been criticised in the media, and Peter Crouch called out the official for inconsistency after Joao Pedro wasn't booked for kicking the ball away earlier in the game. PGMOL's Key Match Incidents panel have also had their say on the incident, insisting that the referee made the right decision to send Rice off the pitch...

"Rice knows what he’s doing - it’s a gentle touch, but once the referee sees it he has no choice.”

Although there's an argument to suggest that it was a harsh decision from the referee, Arsenal fans should also point their frustration towards Rice. The England international, an experienced midfielder, made a poor decision to even go near Veltman while he was readying to take a free-kick.

Rice gave the referee a decision to make and was ultimately ruled out of the north London derby. Thankfully for Rice, the Gunner secured an impressive 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Related David Ornstein Shares Odegaard Injury Update at Arsenal Odegaard could be facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The hope is he will be fit for Atalanta

One worry from Arsenal's win over Spurs was Bukayo Saka limping off towards the end of the game with what looked like an injury. It certainly didn't look too serious for the young winger, but with a Champions League clash against Atalanta coming this week, Mikel Arteta will be desperate for him to be fit.

Journalist Charles Watts has now provided an update on his injury situation, suggesting that the hope is that he will be fine to feature for the Gunners in Europe...

"Just on Saka, hopefully not too bad. "Yes, he limped off in the game towards the end, also replaced by Ethan Nwaneri. Got big, big games coming up on Thursday at Atlanta and then City at the weekend. The hope is it'll be fine. "I think the initial sort of thought process is it was more cramp than anything else. So hopefully, fingers crossed, Bukayo Saka will be fine."

