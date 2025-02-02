Craig Bellamy was an excellent winger during his career, and one of Wales' best wide men ever. However, what was better than his ability on the pitch, was Bellamy's ability to wind up referees, with both first Mark Clattenburg and then Michael Oliver mentioning him as being difficult to officiate due to his fiery nature.

Now Wales manager, Bellamy will have to tone down his attitude but he can't get aawy from his past. Indeed, he was even once labelled 'obnoxious' by Howard Webb. The former referee, who was considered to be one of the best around during his career, has shared his experience with Bellamy, one which he doesn't look upon too fondly.

What Happened Between Bellamy and Webb

The Welshman got under the referee's skin

One of the Premier League's strongest officials, Howard Webb got the opportunity to referee the World Cup final in 2010, a fantastic accomplishment for a referee. However, in the game, which Spain won 1-0 against the Netherlands, Webb failed to send off Nigel De Jong following a terrible tackle on Xabi Alonso, to the surprise of everyone watching. He has since revealed he was 'gutted' to have got that decision wrong, but Bellamy was quick to remind him of his error soon after the tournament.

As quoted by The Athletic, Webb recounted the tale. He explained:

“Not long after the 2010 World Cup, I was fourth official at Anfield and was sitting quietly on my own at the back of the technical area. Bellamy was on the bench for Liverpool, and happened to catch sight of me sitting behind him. ‘Oi you, f***ing s**thouse,’ he yelled. ‘You f***ed up that World Cup good and proper, didn’t you, eh?’

"Not wishing to lower myself to his level with a similarly snide retort, I pretended I hadn’t heard. However, I remember thinking at the time there weren’t many more obnoxious players around than Craig Bellamy.”

Representative of Bellamy's character, the Welshman wanted to irritate and wind up everybody he came across. Even having major falling outs with teammates, his foray into management has come as a surprise to many.

What Howard Webb is Doing Now

He now has a very important role in the Premier League

After retiring from refereeing in 2014, Webb took up a role as technical director of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), stating: "Refereeing has given me so much and I think it's important that match officials who have had the rewards remain in the game to pass on their knowledge."

He then took a role with BT Sport, and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as director of referees, before becoming the Manager of Video Assistant Referee Operations for the MLS, after being replaced by Mark Clattenburg in Saudi Arabia.

It was then announced in 2022 that he would be returning to PGMOL, as chief refereeing officer, where he remains today. This role means he is responsible for the training, development, and mentoring of referees and assistant referees in the Premier League and EFL, but is also the face of the organisation, so he is required to explain some of the errors that referees make. A very unforgiving role, Webb is often tasked with apologising and explaining decisions to clubs when they feel they have been wronged, which appears to be happening at an increasing rate.