Former Premier League official Howard Webb was no stranger to volatile atmospheres. As has recently been seen in the case of Michael Oliver, football fans are not afraid of making their opinions regarding a refereeing decision heard, with criticism sometimes going overboard - something that Webb is all too familiar with thanks to his time at the top of the English game.

The current PGMOL chief was one of the most recognisable referees throughout his career and was fortunate enough to officiate some of the biggest games in the sport, including both the 2010 Champions League and World Cup finals. However, despite the 53-year-old taking charge of games in some of the biggest stadiums there are, he once revealed the two British stadiums that were more hostile than any other.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Howard Webb's 14 yellow cards in the 2010 World Cup final was a new record, more than doubling the previous total of six.

Webb Names Goodison Park One of the Most Hostile Venues

Stoke City's Britania Stadium also made the former referee's top tier

Speaking to the Daily Mirror back in 2016, Webb revealed how Everton's Goodison Park and Stoke City's Britannia Stadium showed him the most hostility in his career, describing both sets of fans as being 'partisan.'

"The Premier League two that stand out for me are Stoke city and Everton. Both have really partisan fans which obviously helps their clubs. "At Stoke, they had quite a good reputation there I think, but it was always quite hostile for visiting clubs and match officials as well, and the fans used that to their advantage. With Everton, again a great club behind the scenes. I liked Everton a lot but their fans were so partisan. The most clear situation against Everton that you would penalise would be greeted with howls of derision.

Webb also explained how the tightness of the pitch in Merseyside also played a factor in what made it so intimidating, saying: "That touchline on the far side from the main stand was the hardest place for assistants to run. You would certainly feel the pressure from the fans behind the goals. So I would say Everton and stoke were the two hardest domestically."

As historic an English football ground as it is, Goodison Park will be no more come the 2025/26 season, with the Toffees set to move into their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock midway through the next campaign. It has also been selected as one of the venues for Euro 2028.

As for the Britannia, Stoke City made their home one of the most difficult places to go when they were first promoted to the Premier League all the way back in 2008. Some of the biggest teams in the country found themselves unsettled against the Potters, with Arsene Wenger's Arsenal infamously struggling with the atmosphere and Stoke's unique tactics, including Rory Delap's long throws.