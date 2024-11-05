Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has now suggested that David Coote’s decision to give West Ham United a penalty late on in their 2-1 win over Manchester United was the incorrect decision.

Not only did the result negatively impact the Red Devils’ league position, contributing to their worst start to a league season since 1986/87, but it was also the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of Erik ten Hag’s stewardship at Old Trafford.

The morning after the east Londoners reigned victorious over Ten Hag and Co, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co made the decision – one that seemingly became inevitable – to relieve the Dutchman of his duties with him being replaced by Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ten Hag amassed a points per game rate of 1.84 across his 128-game tenure of Man Utd.

Matthijs de Ligt, in the eyes of referee David Coote and those on VAR duty, had fouled West Ham’s Danny Ings in the box. The man in the middle didn’t initially give the foul but was called over to the pitch-side monitor by Michael Oliver to have a closer inspection.

After a lengthy two-minute period before ultimately changing his decision, Coote pointed to the spot and the resulting penalty was converted by Jarrod Bowen to inflict Manchester United’s fourth Premier League debut of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to a report from The Times, Webb has voiced the opinion that Oliver made an error by recommending that Coote should watch the replay and make a U-turn on his original decision that West Ham’s half-hearted cries were merely speculative.

Webb – who officiated in the Premier League between 2003 and 2014 – is expected to set the record straight and discuss the decision during his next appearance on Mic’d Up – a programme dedicated to breaking down controversial decisions. A running order of the show, according to The Times’ report, is yet to be finalised.

The Key Match Incidents panel, which is an independent group of Premier League figures that take a closer look at big officiating calls in the top flight, are also understood to have judged the decision – which led to Ten Hag’s sacking – to be incorrect.