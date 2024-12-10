Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief, Howard Webb, has given his verdict on Moises Caicedo's controversial tackle in Chelsea's 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Spurs shockingly capitulated at their home ground against the Blues, who launched a quick flurry of goals in the second half to turn the game on its head. However, during an exchange in the first half, when the hosts were ahead by a goal, Caicedo landed his studs on Tottenham midfielder, Pape Sarr.

The final on-pitch decision was a free-kick, despite a VAR check, and the home side's supporters both in and out of the stadium were puzzled by the decision. Had the Ecuadorian seen red on that occasion, it would have undoubtedly altered the course of the tie, particularly given the player was instrumental in Chelsea's comeback. Nonetheless, Webb has asserted the decision was in fact accurate.

Webb: 'Reckless' Caicedo Challenge was 'Not a Red Card'

The PGMOL chief believes a yellow card should have been given instead

It did not take excessively long for those on VAR duty to conclude there was no serious foul play in Caicedo's tackle, and play moved on swiftly with no booking and a free-kick. Speaking to Sky Sports, Webb suggested that the foul was deserving of a yellow card, but a red card would have been an incorrect decision. He said:

"I think a yellow card should have been shown in the end. Caicedo received no disciplinary sanction for the action. I think his actions are reckless. I know there was talk of the possibility of this being a red card. "For me it's not a red card. For me this was the situation where Moises Caicedo goes to swing to kick a ball which is kicked away from him by Pape Sarr. That swinging action continues into the leg of Sarr. Slow motion can sometimes distort reality. When you watch at full speed, it hits the shin and comes down into the ground. For me, that's reckless, it's not serious foul play because it's not excessive force. It doesn't endanger the safety of Pape Sarr."

These words dispelled any opinion on the foul being worthy of a dismissal, including from former Liverpool icon, Jamie Carragher, who claimed it was the "most obvious red card you could see".

Chelsea fans will be satisfied with this outcome, as later that game, it was none other than Caicedo who drew a foul from Yves Bissouma to win a penalty, which Cole Palmer converted to level the score.