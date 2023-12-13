Highlights VAR ruled out Kai Havertz's goal against Aston Villa due to the ball hitting his hand, as per the rules.

Matty Cash's hand contact was not penalized because he did not commit an offense as a defender.

If Eddie Nketiah had scored instead of Havertz, the goal would have stood due to the specific accidental handball rule for the goalscorer.

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer of the PMGOL, has revealed why VAR ruled out Kai Havertz's late goal against Aston Villa. The ball appeared to hit Matty Cash on the hand first before also being handled by the Arsenal midfielder.

It was a frustrating outing for the Gunners as they fell to just their second Premier League defeat of the season, dropping from first to second in the table as Liverpool took all three points in a narrow win over Crystal Palace. The win also leaves Unai Emery and co just one place and one point behind Arsenal in third.

The Villans got off to a fine start with John McGinn netting after just seven minutes. From here on in, though, the Gunners took control of the game but couldn't manage to find an equaliser despite generating 1.40 expected goals compared to Villa's 0.57.

For a moment, it did look as though Mikel Arteta's men had grabbed a late equaliser when Havertz bundled home the ball from close range, but referee Jarred Gillet immediately ruled the goal out having spotted a handball. Upon the VAR review, it became apparent that, while the ball had hit the German's hand, it had also his Villa defender Cash on the arm as well.

VAR stuck with the onfield decision, ruling out the goal, and so Aston Villa picked up all three points. There has been some fall-out since, with Arsenal fans questioning why only their player was punished despite both footballers using their hands inside the penalty box.

Why VAR ruled out Havertz's goal vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports Premier League have since released footage which reveals audio and footage of the process made by the VAR team live during the incident. On top of that, former referee Webb has explained why the officials came to the right conclusion. He first explained why Havertz was penalised:

"The law states that any contact with an attacker's hand or arm, even accidental, which then leads to a goal being scored immediately has to be penalised. And this is actually a really good on-field decision by the referee, Jarred Gillett, in that respect. The law requires him to penalise when he sees that contact on Kai Havertz's arm. "It's not intentional, but it still has to be penalised. I think the idea was that if it comes off the arm, it can't be a fair goal – that was the reason why this law came in. But we see this kind of situation leading to a goal disallowed when it hits Havertz's arm and yet a few seconds earlier, it hits Matty Cash's arm as well – equally accidentally – but he doesn't get penalised."

The rule which allowed Matty Cash to use hand vs Arsenal

Webb then went on to detail why the rule allows Cash to use his hand here in such a manner and still escape punishment. He said:

"He can't be penalised, because he's got to commit a different offence as a defender – he's got to make himself unnaturally bigger or deliberately handle the ball. He does none of those, so it's correct not to penalise, but we're working with a different threshold for the attacker. It hits Havertz's hand, and we have to disallow the goal in this circumstance. 'This law has been in place for, I think, about five years now. It was decided by the International FA Board [IFAB], through their consultation, that goals that are scored off the arm are not fair, and therefore this law came in. The laws are always under review, maybe it will change, but in this circumstance, the referee did absolutely the right thing. "And then once the on-field decision has been given as a disallowed goal, then the VAR checks the footage, just to make sure the referee has not mistakenly seen a contact on the arm. In that case, the goal should stand, if it's only hit the body."

Fascinatingly enough, Webb later revealed that the goal would have stood if Eddie Nketiah – who was close to the action as well – had scored instead of Havertz. This is because the handball from the German was accidental, but led directly to him scoring. But if the Englishman had tapped it in, it would have counted because this specific accidental handball rule only applies to the goalscorer.