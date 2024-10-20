Sky Sports have dismissed any claims that former Premier League referee and now-PGMOL chief Howard Webb had any part to play in William Saliba’s dismissal in the 30th minute of Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in their English top tier encounter on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saliba’s red card was the first of his 157-game career in Europe’s top five leagues.

Saliba was shown a straight red card after bringing Bournemouth striker Evanilson down as he was charging through on goal. Robert Jones, the man in the middle, initially handed the Frenchman a yellow but upgraded it to a red after consulting the pitch side monitor.

Sky Sports: Webb Had ‘No Input’ in Saliba Red Card

'He is listening to a match feed of the VAR officials and their communication'

After the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) advised Jones to double-check the incident himself, Webb was pictured – in attendance – texting and talking on his phone as VAR checked whether Saliba would walk away with just a caution for his blunder.

In a belatedly-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Jamie Carragher was among those who questioned whether Webb interfered with Jones’ final decision - one that both Theo Walcott and Jamie Redknapp believed was correct.

“Was Howard Webb involved in the decision making of the red card of Saliba?”

Related Jamie Carragher Deletes Post Questioning PGMOL in Bournemouth vs Arsenal Jamie Carragher questions PGMOL in now-deleted post after the William Saliba red card in Bournemouth vs Arsenal.

After Arsenal's first away loss of 2024, presenter David Jones attempted to clarify the situation surrounding Webb. Per the Mirror, in an attempt to settle the discourse, he insisted that Sky Sports' understanding was that Webb was listening to the officials communicate but had ‘no input’ into the decision.

"There have been one or two people you might have seen on social media speculating about what Howard Webb was up to in the crowd, the head of the PGMOL," Jones began. "He's got that earpiece in as well, he's got his phone out.

"But what we understand he is doing is listening to a match feed of the VAR officials and their communication with the on-field officials, as we do as broadcasters. But he has no input, he has no ability to talk to the officials who are actually making the decisions.”

With an all-crucial fixture with table-topping Liverpool on the agenda, Arteta and Co will now have to fare without their defensive talisman in Saliba. The former Saint-Ettiene defender will only miss one game, however, given that's the punishment for denying a goalscoring opportunity.