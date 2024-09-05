England are currently in the process of finding a new manager after Gareth Southgate announced he would be departing the Three Lions role following the 2-1 loss to Spain in the EURO 2024 final - and one name who continues to be thrown into the hat is Eddie Howe - with reporter Riath Al-Samarrai suggesting that the Newcastle United boss could 'jump' at the chance to become England boss.

The Magpies have recorded two top-seven finishes in the Premier League since he took over, alongside being one of the tougher teams to beat at home throughout the division. But with a lack of investment in key areas this summer after failing to land Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, the north-east side could endure a tougher season than usual despite their strong start - and that could see Howe leave, according to Al-Samarrai.

Al-Samarrai: Howe Could be 'Very Keen' on England Job

Howe may leap at the opportunity to become England boss

Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast, Al-Samarrai stated that Howe could jump at the chance to join England - with the timing of Southgate's exit and sporting director Paul Mitchell's comments being a key factor in a potential move. He said:

"I think it's interesting, the whole timing of these comments and the discussion around how it's obviously very turbulent up there at the moment. "He's not best pleased with how the transfer window has gone. I also think he would be very keen on that job, should it come up. If we trace back to some of his public disgruntlement, you might even say it was immediately after Gareth Southgate left. "I certainly detected certain vibes of 'come and get me'. I think he would be very keen. There are questions at the moment - is the relationship between Eddie Howe and Newcastle about to run its course? I do find the timing of [Paul] Mitchell's comments quite interesting."

Eddie Howe Would Be Great Fit For England Job

The Magpies boss has been linked for a number of years

Howe has been linked with the England job for a long time, coming into the reckoning when his Bournemouth team were promoted to the Premier League back in 2015, and having kept them up with relative ease for four years with an attractive style of football, many have tipped the former Cherries boss to become the Three Lions gaffer for a while.

Eddie Howe's Premier League statistics - Newcastle United, by season Season Games Wins Draws Losses League Position 2021-22 27 13 5 9 2nd (19th when appointed) 2022-23 38 19 14 5 4th 2023-24 38 18 6 14 7th 2024-25 3 2 1 0 5th

That has become more difficult with him moving to Newcastle, especially after qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season, and the Magpies boss is clearly unhappy with how operations at St. James' Park have proceeded this summer alongside potentially taking the club as far as he can.

Southgate's exit after EURO 2024 could be the perfect opportunity for him to try his hand at international football and lead England to a first major trophy in 60 years when the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico comes around.

England fans have been dying for a young manager with Premier League experience to coach them for a number of years, and Howe could provide just that should he be offered the role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eddie Howe has won 62 of the 129 games he has managed in charge of Newcastle United.

Moreover, it would allow Newcastle to bring in a more experienced manager to take them to the next level, despite Howe leading them to a top-four finish in 2023 as their journey under Saudi ownership continues to rumble on.

