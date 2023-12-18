Highlights The Rams offense dominated in Week 15, with Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp leading the way.

The Commanders struggled on offense, resulting Sam Howell's first benching of the 2023 campaign.

The Rams and Saints will do battle in Week 16 with major playoff implications on the line.

Coming off of an overtime loss in Week 14 to the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Rams knew they had to bounce back to remain in the thick of the NFC Wild Card playoff race.

The Washington Commanders were hoping to shake off the embarrassment of their 46-16 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins and were fresh off of their bye week, which should have given them a chance to regroup.

Ultimately, only one team got their way, and that was the Rams. Despite the game ending 28-20, Los Angeles was able to control the proceedings for the majority of the afternoon. On the back of their offensive production, the Rams move to 7-7 and now hold the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Related NFL MVP favorites Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy had very different days in Week 15 NFL MVP favorites Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers had far different days in Week 15.

Rams offense continues to fire on all cylinders

Los Angeles outproduced the Commanders in total yards 445 to 297

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyren Williams was the star of the show for the Rams offense, as the second-year back was able to dominate on the ground to the tune of 152 yards. The passing game was sharp as well, as Matthew Stafford threw for 258 yards, 111 of which went to Cooper Kupp.

The Rams jumped out to an early lead, as the team scored the first 20 points of the contest, but they allowed the Commanders to close the gap in the fourth quarter. However, Los Angeles was eventually able to get the ball and drain the remainder of the clock.

The win is the fourth in five games for Los Angeles as a team that once sat at 3-6 now sits at 7-7 and right in the middle of the playoff mix. Assuming they can stay healthy, the team appears plenty capable of making their way into the postseason.

Jacoby Brissett entered the game at quarterback

Howell benched after early 4th quarter interception

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The loss was one the Commanders would like to forget. The offense struggled to get in rhythm until the game was way out of reach, and the defense was incapable of slowing down the Rams.

Most notably, quarterback Sam Howell was pulled after throwing an interception to Christian Rozeboom early in the fourth quarter. The passing attack had struggled to get in rhythm all game—Howell completed just 42 percent of his passes—and as a result, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett stepped in to take over. In relief, Brissett helped guide the offense on two scoring drives to keep the game competitive.

QB Stat line vs Rams Sam Howell 11/26, 102 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Jacoby Brissett 8/10, 124 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Despite the benching, head coach Ron Rivera stated in the post-game press conference that Howell would remain the starting quarterback:

Just really trying to take care of him a little bit... didn't want to see anything crazy happen.

The Commanders now shift their attention toward Week 16 where they will travel to MetLife Stadium to face off against the similarly downtrodden New York Jets.

Rams will face Saints as both teams battle for an NFC playoff spot

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It isn't often that Thursday Night Football brings a highly touted contest between two teams with playoff implications, but the Week 16 matchup should be plenty exciting.

Both the Rams and New Orleans Saints are currently 7-7 and in seventh and eighth place in the NFC, respectively. The result of this game could have major implications on the final playoff seeding.

The Rams have plenty of momentum, with the team performing well now that their key offensive weapons are back and healthy. However, the Saints have won two straight contests by double digits and will try to carry those positive vibes into Week 16 to try and notch their third straight win, this time on the road in L.A.

With so much riding on the result, it's certainly a game to look forward to.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.