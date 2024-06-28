Highlights Tom Brady joins Fox as a commentator for the 2024 NFL season.

Howie Long thinks the QB could have a John Madden-esque legacy in the booth.

His dedication and passion for the sport make him a strong candidate for success at this new job.

After a decorated 23-year career, Tom Brady will hang up the cleats and pick up the microphone as he'll be in the broadcast booth for NFL games on Fox during the 2024 NFL season, serving as the network's No. 1 color analyst.

Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long made a similar transition following his 13 years of play. When talking with his son Chris Long on the Green Lights Podcast, the Oakland Raiders' legend about Brady's potential, he brought up a big name:

It’s like John Madden. You’re watching John Madden do a football game and he brings a different element. Tom’s insight into situational football, into moments that he’s had during his career, challenges, things that you’re facing on the field in real time, he can reference. And I’m mesmerized by him.

Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox, the biggest contract of all time for a sports commentator. Now, as the 2024 season creeps up, they'll see if it was a worthwhile investment.

Brady's Work Ethic Will Shine

The legend is always preaching about effort

Despite entering the NFL in a situation where he seemed destined to serve as a backup, Brady put his all into the belief that one day he'd get the chance to prove himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady threw for 89,214 yards in his career, longer than the distance between Boston, MA and Providence, RI.

Even as he established himself as a star, the quarterback continued his meticulous work on the field, in the film room, and taking care of his body in order to remain on the field deep into his 40s. That type of dedication is why Long has so much confidence in the seven-time Super Bowl champion to carry his success over to the booth:

Tom is a smart guy. He’s a passionate guy. He talks a lot about the one thing that drives success the most is your willingness to work. And not everyone is willing to work. And I think Tom is going to work his rear end off at it.

Brady made his debut during the UFL Championship, and even helped with the trophy presentation. His first NFL game will come when the Cleveland Browns host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the regular season. While the game will be heavily anticipated, there will be plenty tuning in to see how the future Hall of Famer does as an analyst.

